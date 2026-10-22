Restaurant Server Is Left Stunned After Customer Refuses to Share His Allergies With “Someone Like You”

A TikTok creator, @kellybrooke.m, who also works as a restaurant server, shared a video ranting about a table whose behavior and responses amused her. The video, posted on March 8, had drawn 2.6 million views as of publication.

The video began with the woman talking about a table she had to deal with during her shift the previous night. She recalled that the couple seated themselves at the table, which irked the creator. She said that when customers seat themselves at a restaurant, servers get the feeling that the customers think the world revolves around them.

“You don’t care if there’s a reservation at that table. You don’t care if the restaurant is fully booked. You don’t care if there’s even a server to take care of you. You just want what you want, and you’re gonna make up your own rules so that you can get it,” she said.

The woman said she walked over to the table and asked for the couple’s order. After they ordered their drinks, the server asked if they would like some bread. After they agreed, she asked whether they had any food allergies that she should inform the kitchen about. The man immediately answered, “I’m not disclosing my medical information with someone like you.”

The TikTok creator took offense and asked, “What do you mean with someone like me? Do you think I’m a government spy?” She said she always asked customers about allergies to help avoid medical emergencies.

After serving them drinks and bread, the server asked if she could get them anything else. According to the TikTok creator, the couple looked at her with disgust and disdain. Five minutes later, while the creator was carrying a handful of dirty dishes to the kitchen, the man waved her over and told her they had been ready to order for some time.

She said she yelled in frustration, pointing out that she had asked them about their order a short time earlier. After taking their order and serving their food, the TikTok creator asked if they wanted anything else. She said the couple did not respond and there was dead silence.



She said she left the couple alone after that and returned only to deliver their check. The creator added that after the couple left, she checked the bottom of the check and saw that the man had written, ‘there you go,’ alongside a 15% tip. The woman said, “the message at the bottom makes it seem as if I was trying to poach their money from them.”

One commenter wrote, “‘Why would I disclose my medical information to someone like you’ is UNREAL.” Another wrote, “As a former server/bartender, I wish bodycams would be a requirement for all service workers.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect @kellybrooke.m’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.