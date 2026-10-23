Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Trending

Man Shares 3 Experiences He Says Can Make Men More Mature, From Losing Fights to Heartbreak

6:58 AM CDT on October 23, 2026

A TikTok creator shares three experiences he believes can teach men lessons.

A TikTok creator shares three experiences he believes can teach men lessons.

|Representative images via Canva

A TikTok user, @hot.topicks2, posted some advice on August 11 about masculinity and personal growth, which is gaining popularity among viewers. In the video, which has over 61,400 likes, he shared three experiences that he thinks can teach men valuable life lessons and, in turn, lead them to "become a man."

His first example was losing a fight, more specifically, an amateur boxing match in which he said he was knocked down in front of a crowd. Though he considers the experience embarrassing, he still thinks it taught him the importance of preparation and physical conditioning. He says, "If you're gonna be a boxer, your condition needs to be on point," adding that losing at such a point in life can reveal weaknesses and that men start taking commitments seriously after that.

The second lesson concerned financial loss. The creator said that if someone makes a bad investment while trying to make a quick profit, they can end up losing a large sum of money. He said that this experience, though unwelcome, can make people more careful about future investments that might shake up their lives in worse ways and more conscious of the risks that come with financial decisions.

His third example involved men who lost a romantic partner who had supported them after they cheated. He says men in such situations only come to appreciate the value of the relationship after she left. He stressed that the person responsible for the breakup must take responsibility for having lost something valuable.

The video prompted discussion in the comments, with viewers sharing their own experiences of failure and heartbreak that may have led to personal growth. Although some believed difficult experiences could teach valuable lessons, others doubted that suffering was necessary for maturity. A commenter stated, "Ain't no growth without any loss and failure."

Another person related to the video and said, "Losing a good woman gotta be top 3 worst experiences of life."

Men on TikTok discuss the points made by the creator.

Others, however, had their own interpretations of what it means to "be a man." One commenter wrote, "Not letting another man determine whether or not you're a man," rejecting the notion that masculinity should be defined by physical confrontation.

Yet another commenter challenged the creator's idea more directly, saying, "Actually avoid these things if you can. You don't need to do these things to 'become a man'."

Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Says a Driver Followed Her After She Honked at Him, Leaving Her Afraid He Would Attack Her

October 23, 2026
Culture

Gen Z Worker Cries After HR Says They Should Take on More Work Without Extra Pay

October 23, 2026
Culture

Diner Says $300 Steakhouse Dinner Was So Disappointing That the Bread Was the Best Part

October 23, 2026
Culture

Man Says He’s Considering Divorce After Wife Allegedly Hits Him With a Metal Cord During Argument: Internet Urges Him To Rethink

October 23, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Her Husband Used Her Deepest Insecurity Against Her After She Trusted Him With Her Family Secret

October 23, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Her Father Called an Emergency Family Meeting to Announce He Was Leaving Her Mother: ‘What an Inhumane Way’

October 23, 2026