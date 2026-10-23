A TikTok user, @shane.wilson0712, shared a video offering dating advice to women. He urged women not to include photos showcasing their accomplishments on dating apps, claiming the pictures could lead men to reject them. The video, posted Oct. 20, had received 34.6 million views as of publication.

The video began with the creator urging women to listen to his dating advice. He said some women use dating profile pictures to showcase their successes and accomplishments, highlighting how driven and dedicated they are. However, he claimed that men may be put off by those pictures.



“It comes with a level of preconceived ideas on our part, not on yours, on our part that certain expectations are with that type of person,” he said. The creator argued that men might dismiss women based on those assumptions without giving them a chance, even if the women did not fit the stereotype men had formed.

He acknowledged that men’s preconceived ideas about a woman’s accomplishments could influence how they perceived her. He again urged women to remove such photos from their profiles, arguing that they might otherwise miss out on men who would have swiped right on them.

He concluded the video by saying he was passing along the message to offer insight into the male perspective. He added that women could decide what to do with the information.



The comments section featured a range of reactions. One commenter wrote, “so like when an adult has to pretend to lose a board game with a small toddler as to not hurt their feelings.”

Another commenter wrote, “Respectfully, this is exactly why women post this information—to weed out the men that feel threatened by the success of a woman. Why should we make ourselves small to attract men who inevitably won’t respect us or who resent our accomplishments? We don’t want those men.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @shane.wilson0712’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.