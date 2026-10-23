Woman Says Her Husband Used Her Deepest Insecurity Against Her After She Trusted Him With Her Family Secret

A post shared on r/Marriage on Oct. 19, 2026, details how a woman discovered that her husband had recreated her family trauma. The post drew 432 upvotes and 241 comments at the time of publication.

The original poster opened up about her difficult family background. She explained that she was the product of an affair. Her mother had maintained a secret relationship with a firefighter while married. Her father never knew about the infidelity. The poster learned the truth only when she was 20. Her biological father had died two years earlier. The father who raised her also died around the same time. These losses compounded her grief and confusion.

The family secret left her with intense emotional trauma. The poster developed severe imposter syndrome over the hidden secret. When she married, she trusted her husband with this history. He was the only person who knew the secret. Her husband held her while she cried about her past and understood how severely the deception had affected her. She believed he cared about her emotional well-being.

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byu/Rhubarb_Barb420 from discussion

inMarriage

Despite knowing her painful background, her husband chose to betray her and began having an affair with a younger coworker. The coworker is married and pregnant. The husband expressed joy that the coworker's husband would never know the biological father's identity and compared the secret to a ticking bomb. He bragged about robbing another man of fatherhood. The poster wrote that he had intentionally mirrored the exact trauma she had experienced.

The husband made graphic and hurtful remarks, claiming the coworker pleased him in new ways. He called her body fresh and supple and mocked the poster for crying about her childhood issues. He lied about having a vasectomy during intimate encounters and even brought the pregnant coworker into their shared home. He told his wife he felt excited about impregnating someone in their bed.

The psychological toll left the poster feeling entirely numb. She questioned her sanity. Divorce felt complicated because of her current life circumstances. She was three and a half months postpartum and cared for a newborn baby and two toddlers. Her husband had pushed for children despite her financial warnings. She worried he had planned to trap her at home.

Several Redditors urged her to protect herself and her children. One commenter urged her to seek legal counsel immediately. "Get a lawyer and he gets to pay both child support and alimony. Nobody deserves what you are dealing with. I'm sorry. If you accept this and stay, not only should you expect worse later from him over time, but your kids might growing up with that example :(", a user wrote.

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byu/Rhubarb_Barb420 from discussion

inMarriage

Another reply addressed the legal definition of informed consent. "Its scary that not many people are acknowledging this. Consent is inherently informed, and he lied to her in order to have s*x with her. She would have made different choices if he had been honest with her about his plan and his actions which means she didnt give informed consent which makes it s*x without consent which only has one term to describe it. [sic]", a commenter wrote.

A third user discussed custody strategy and timing. "With gf called to court as a witness OP should have no problem getting full custody. Delay telling girl's hubby until you get legal advice. No proof of father in this pregnancy." they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the thread. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/Marriage. The identities of the poster and her husband have not been confirmed.