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“Cleaning up after yourself is just like basic politeness”: Reporter shows the mess left behind at the Oscars

Celebrities, they're just like us... messy!

3:56 PM CDT on March 16, 2026

Adobe Stock/@NextBestPicture/X

It turns out the Dolby Theater, home to the Oscars, is just like regular movie theaters: people leave their garbage behind without a second thought there, too.

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The 98th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. It was a big night for many stars, with One Battle After Another taking home the prize for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, Sinners won Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Score, and Best Original Screenplay.

ABC

If you were watching on TV, the whole event probably seemed quite glamorous.

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However, the audience left behind a mess. Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia shared a behind-the-scenes look at the trash that was left at the theatre, and it's worse than you'd think.

Clearly, the people in attendance at the Academy Awards had no interest in throwing away their trash. Everyone in the audience was given a little snack pack that included Skinny Pop popcorn, water, and a box of candy.

Film fans react to messy Oscars photo

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While some people online are appalled by how many people left their garbage behind, others are pointing out that the photo was taken from the balcony seats. That means the celebrities may not be to blame.

"The kind of people who expect others to clean up after them. Unseen and unthanked," @Stretchedwiener wrote on X.

"Rich people leaving their dirt for poor people as always," @big_SAUCEEY added.

"This isn’t where the celebrities and stars sit, correct? This is the family, general audiences, general academy member seating area, correct?" @OutOfWoodsClear added.

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"Sometimes people close to celebs/important people are more entitled than the actual talent," u/External_Two2928 said on Reddit.

"Honestly, cleaning up after yourself is just like basic politeness," u/seeshellsbythesea wrote.

"Spoiled celebs? This is what a lot of theaters look like after people leave. This isn't a celeb issue, it's an American culture one," u/Ok_Builder_4225 pointed out.

"Always been. I worked at a theater 30 years ago, and I've seen much worse than this," u/throwaway5882300 shared.

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"The irony of Hollywood preaching sustainability while leaving a literal landfill behind is peak hypocrisy—some things never change, even if the red carpet does," @mgyaldiz posted.

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Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

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