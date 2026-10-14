Redditor’s Dream Paris Move Turns Into a First-Day Nightmare

A Reddit user’s post about moving to her dream city has caught attention online after her first day in Paris turned into a nightmare. Reddit user u/geosunsetmoth shared her experience on the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries, along with a photo of her birthday cake. The post has received 2,100 upvotes and 261 comments.



u/geosunsetmoth recently moved to Paris, her dream city. However, her first day did not go as planned, starting with a fridge issue that forced her to freeze much of her fresh food.

"They had me pay a 50 euro fee at the metro station because my Navigo didn't have a picture," she wrote about her next problem. Then, while heading into the city, she encountered two scammers who spat on her and threw rocks at her when she told them to go away.

"The doctor barely wanted to hear about me or my ongoing situations and symptoms and conditions. I just told her early on in the consultation I was having liver problems and she just prescribed me an exam and ended the consultation there," she wrote.

After leaving the doctor's office, a riot formed around her, which was followed by a packed train ride home. Once she got home, u/geosunsetmoth, who is trans, began having issues with her landlord.

"Got home and my 'queer friendly' landlord starts being transphobic as f-ck to me out of the blue for no reason. Like just fully unprompted he went into the kitchen and started saying stuff about me," she continued.

"I accidentally baked my lasagna in a plastic tray that's not oven safe and I only noticed after eating so I'm gonna get cancer sometime next week and perish. Who the hell sells a ready-made lasagna in a plastic tray (SuperU that's who)," she then wrote.

To top it all off, she couldn't even lie down on her bed because it needed to be cleaned, a task she expected to spend the next hour or so doing.

Commenters Offer Support After Redditor’s Paris Move Goes Awry

Everybody knows what it's like to have a bad day. Commenters hoped things would get better for her while also reminding her that bad days happen and that things could improve. Some, like the user below, also suggested places for her to visit now that she lives in Paris.

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Others were shocked by the sheer level of misfortune she experienced in a single day.

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Other Paris residents also offered advice about some of the problems she encountered.

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While it seems the comment section was kinder to her than the city was, hopefully, things will get better for her.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post, which are based on the Redditor’s account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.