Single Mom Considers Adoption Amid Financial Struggles

A Reddit post shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries describes the reality of a struggling single mom who's determined to take care of her daughter but has seriously considered giving her up for adoption because of the high cost of living. She shared a picture of a Papa John's pizza she bought for herself and her daughter because she couldn't find the energy to cook. She also explained that she's always telling her daughter “no” when she asks for things, so she wanted to surprise her for a change. The post had over 11,000 upvotes and more than 1,400 comments at the time of publication.

The writer expressed her frustration, beginning with the fact that her daughter's biological father is in prison, meaning she receives no child support. She also confessed that the thought of shoplifting had crossed her mind multiple times as she tried to provide for her daughter's basic needs. But with one parent already incarcerated, the last thing she wants is to end up behind bars herself or acquire a criminal record.

Additionally, despite working 29 hours a week at $21 an hour, she said she doesn't qualify for government-funded assistance, such as SNAP and low-income housing, because she apparently makes too much. On top of that, the extra money she earned from donating plasma to cover her bills was being cut because she'd lost too much weight. She explained that plasma donors are required to weigh at least 110 pounds, but she weighed only 102.

She's Been Struggling as a Single Mom for Nine Years and Sees Little Hope for Things Getting Better

The writer also mentioned that she has a bachelor's degree but has received nothing but rejections for the countless job applications she's submitted. She's looking for full-time work, but no one seems to be hiring. When it comes to her daily meals, she said she's been surviving on peanut butter sandwiches and canned vegetables because that's all the food banks are offering nowadays.

At this point, chicken and turkey are rare treats because, after paying rent, she barely has anything left to cover groceries and bills. When she tries to balance everything on a budget, it seems impossible to provide for her daughter. That's why she's considered giving her daughter up for adoption and, worse yet, taking her own life.

Trying to meet her basic needs is challenging, much less paying for fun activities like birthday celebrations or trips to the movies. Her financial situation makes her feel like a failed mother, and she said she'd rather her daughter be happy elsewhere than be raised in poverty with a parent who can barely take care of her.

Many people who responded to the post praised her for pushing through her struggles and encouraged her to keep going as a mother.

One commenter said they were raised by a single mom and never wanted to be given up for adoption. They wrote, “Your daughter loves you because you’re her mama, not because you can’t give her a good Christmas. I wish I could hug you. I know it’s hard.

“I grew up very poor, but that never stopped me from loving my mama. I saw how hard she worked for me and my brothers. I wished all the time she could she just relax, but never did I ever think she should have given me up for adoption.”

Another commenter advised her to get another job if her current one is part-time. They wrote, “Since your job is only part-time, why not get another? I think one of the worst traumas a person can have is being abandoned by a parent.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries, which reflects the original poster's personal experience.