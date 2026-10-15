When going on a first date, it’s expected that it will be a one-on-one meeting. However, a post recently made in the r/AmItheAsshole community on Reddit talks about what was meant to be a first date until the woman invited half of her family. u/FatalFury624 detailed the incident, and the post currently has 2,000 upvotes and 160 comments.

According to u/FatalFury624, he met the woman at a beach bar and, despite their age difference, was into her.

“Fast forward a few months and we’d begun talking more frequently and intimately. Eventually, we got to the point where we scheduled a date for this coming Friday 10/16. The plan was to go out for dinner and then drive to a metal show about an hour north. I said that’s great, let’s lock it in,” he writes.

As the date grew closer, he decided to check in and confirm the plans. That was when things got strange.

“Now, today I reach out to her just to confirm the plans since the date would be only two days away and I like to make sure we’re aligned. Thankfully I did because as soon as I brought it up, she explained to me that not only is she going but now also her brother and his girlfriend, her other brother, her sister, and her nephew,” he says in the post.

“I told her, that’s fine. Go with your family. I don’t want to get in the way of the family affairs cause that just seems like a lot for a first date which we had originally planned for just the two of us over a month ago. So, I will not be attending. I told her that I wasn’t upset just kind of disappointed. She naturally thinks that it’s weird that I didn’t want to come now and I assume is probably disappointed as well. I just wonder if I didn’t hit her up this evening whether she would’ve even told me before I went to go and see her,” he finishes.

Reddit Users Said Inviting the Entire Family Was Too Much for a First Date

A date is meant to be between the people who organized it. Bringing along extra family members, especially on a first date, does not seem like the best move to make. While u/FatalFury624 wondered if he was the a-----e in the situation, Reddit users were quick to assure him that he was not.

Comment

byu/FatalFury624 from discussion

inAmItheAsshole

One commenter brought up their first meeting, where she said that she prioritized family over everybody else. They said he should not have pursued her after that comment.

Comment

byu/FatalFury624 from discussion

inAmItheAsshole

Having a large group of people also means that you will inevitably have to change how you act, which is not easy, especially when you are trying to get to know someone for the first time.

Comment

byu/FatalFury624 from discussion

inAmItheAsshole

In situations like these, perhaps dodging a bullet is better than having to suffer through what would have surely been an awkward date.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the account shared by u/FatalFury624 on Reddit.