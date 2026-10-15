Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Trending

Reddit User Asks If He Was Wrong to Skip First Date After Woman Invited Her Entire Family to What Was Planned as a One-on-One Date

12:58 PM CDT on October 15, 2026

Reddit User Backs Out of First Date After Woman Invites Her Entire Family

Reddit User Backs Out of First Date After Woman Invites Her Entire Family

|Image Credit: Pexels/ (L) Cottonbro studio/ (R) Julia M Cameron

When going on a first date, it’s expected that it will be a one-on-one meeting. However, a post recently made in the r/AmItheAsshole community on Reddit talks about what was meant to be a first date until the woman invited half of her family. u/FatalFury624 detailed the incident, and the post currently has 2,000 upvotes and 160 comments.

According to u/FatalFury624, he met the woman at a beach bar and, despite their age difference, was into her.

“Fast forward a few months and we’d begun talking more frequently and intimately. Eventually, we got to the point where we scheduled a date for this coming Friday 10/16. The plan was to go out for dinner and then drive to a metal show about an hour north. I said that’s great, let’s lock it in,” he writes.

As the date grew closer, he decided to check in and confirm the plans. That was when things got strange.

“Now, today I reach out to her just to confirm the plans since the date would be only two days away and I like to make sure we’re aligned. Thankfully I did because as soon as I brought it up, she explained to me that not only is she going but now also her brother and his girlfriend, her other brother, her sister, and her nephew,” he says in the post.

“I told her, that’s fine. Go with your family. I don’t want to get in the way of the family affairs cause that just seems like a lot for a first date which we had originally planned for just the two of us over a month ago. So, I will not be attending. I told her that I wasn’t upset just kind of disappointed. She naturally thinks that it’s weird that I didn’t want to come now and I assume is probably disappointed as well. I just wonder if I didn’t hit her up this evening whether she would’ve even told me before I went to go and see her,” he finishes.

Reddit Users Said Inviting the Entire Family Was Too Much for a First Date

A date is meant to be between the people who organized it. Bringing along extra family members, especially on a first date, does not seem like the best move to make. While u/FatalFury624 wondered if he was the a-----e in the situation, Reddit users were quick to assure him that he was not.

One commenter brought up their first meeting, where she said that she prioritized family over everybody else. They said he should not have pursued her after that comment.

Having a large group of people also means that you will inevitably have to change how you act, which is not easy, especially when you are trying to get to know someone for the first time.

In situations like these, perhaps dodging a bullet is better than having to suffer through what would have surely been an awkward date.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the account shared by u/FatalFury624 on Reddit.

Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Redditor Says Husband Made a Big Deal About Her Wearing Makeup for Their Anniversary: ‘What the Hell Was the Point?’

October 15, 2026
Trending

TikToker Shares the Subtle Behavior That Made Her Question Whether Her Close Friend Was Secretly Rooting Against Her

October 15, 2026
Trending

Redditor Shuts Off His Halloween Decorations Mid-Tour After Neighbor Invites Strangers Into His Yard Without Permission: ‘That Wasn’t Part of Our Agreement’

October 15, 2026
Trending

TikToker Says Being Single Is Her Default and Wonders How Some Women Have Four Boyfriends in a Year: ‘It Just Doesn’t Click to Me’

October 15, 2026
Trending

TikToker Says Women Over 25 Should Stop Dating for Love and Start Looking for Stability and Compatibility: ‘You’re a Grown Woman’

October 15, 2026
Trending

TikToker Shares a Simple Restaurant Analogy to Explain Why You Should Stop Comparing Your Progress to Others: ‘Just Get There’

October 15, 2026