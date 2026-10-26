Recruiter Says Companies Dislike Gen Z Workers Because They See Through Workplace Manipulation

A TikTok video posted by creator @emily.the.recruiter on May 26, 2026, discusses why corporate workplaces clash with younger workers. The clip drew more than 963,600 views and about 166,900 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker sat in her office and addressed common complaints about Gen Z employees. She argued that corporations dislike younger staff members for a specific reason: They refuse to accept manipulation by management.

Durham argued that older generations often characterize younger workers as lazy and said that Gen Z works just as hard as anyone else in the office. The recruiter explained that the friction stems from younger workers seeing through workplace tactics. "It's literally just because they see through your bullsh-t.

That's really it", she said. Employers grow frustrated when staff members refuse to fall for standard workplace tactics.

The discussion prompted workers to share their experiences. One viewer described an unpaid internship that lasted two years. "I did an unpaid internship for two years and the company kept stringing me along about getting hired once I finished schooling. I was there damn near 40 hours a week. I was living in a toxic abusive situation with my mom, and my church basically manipulated me into believing I had this big calling from god and that I needed to go to school, but I couldn’t afford it", they said.

One user discussed economic downturns and concerns about wage stagnation. "We are also the first generation who has seen firsthand the greed over the "dream" - millennials still sort of bought into it but Gen Z is the first time they have not shown any positive they have done for us", they said.

The Redditor also discussed the housing market crash and rising unemployment. They added, "They refuse to open more positions/ force older people to step down - and they are outright refusing to pay a fair wage / give adequate raises"

One viewer questioned the logic behind the traditional 9-to-5 workday. They wrote, "As Gen Z, we realized how a lot of the stuff is kinda doesn’t make sense when you really think about it. I work 9-5 and the way life is structured that way makes no sense. Especially in today’s climate."

A Gen Z employee described questioning tasks outside their job description. "I’m literally one of the youngest employees in our team and I have the most questions and things to talk about whenever they give us something that is not written in our job description", they said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect Emily Durham's account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator and commenters have not been independently confirmed.