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“Pure Magic”: Toddler Walked Into a Group of Cheerleaders, Who Lifted Her in the Air

2:07 PM CDT on June 23, 2026

Cheerleaders Lift Toddler Into the Air in Heartwarming X Video

Cheerleaders Lift Toddler Into the Air in Heartwarming X Video

|Image Credit: X/@Neutral_OC

An X video is drawing attention after showing a group of young cheerleaders welcoming a toddler into their routine. In the clip, the toddler stands in the middle of the group as the girls support her and lift her into the air the way they would a fellow cheerleader. Once up, the toddler stretches out her arms in what appears to be a moment of excitement.

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Viewers Were Touched by the Cheerleaders' Response

Though the video appears to begin mid-interaction, the girls quickly include the toddler in the activity. It showcases how willingly children can be to help one another, regardless of whether or not they know each other.

One user wrote, "Beautiful moment for her."

The child's mother responded beneath the post and confirmed the video featured her daughter. The video is pinned to her X profile, where she shared additional details about the interaction.

"On Valentine’s Day, we ran into a group of cheerleaders and as soon as my toddler approached them, they immediately decided to lift her up," she said.

The caption on both videos reads "Shoutout to the moms raising girls girls." It is a simple, but very true, message. Several commenters said they appreciated seeing the girls include the toddler. The video generated positive reactions across social media.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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