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Police Officer Says He Risks His Life for People Who Treat Him Like the Enemy — Opens up About the ‘Saddest Truths’ of Policing

By Reni

7:09 AM CDT on July 17, 2026

Police officer opened up about the saddest truth of the job.

Police officer opened up about the saddest truth of the job.

|Image Credit: (L) X | @HistorianUSA1 ; (R) Reference Image via Pexels | Gabriel Hohol

A police officer opened up about what he described as the “saddest truths” of being involved in law enforcement. His vulnerability touched the internet’s heart, sparking support from social media. @HistorianUSA1 shared the man’s viral story on X, which was viewed 150,000 times.

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However, the source of the video is unconfirmed. The video began with him listing reasons why his job made him confront some of the saddest truths. One of the truths was: “Being despised by the very community that needs my help…” 

He recalled being hated and looked down upon by the people of his community. He categorized them as the people he risks his life protecting and arresting. According to him, it's those very same labels of people that apparently belittled him. 

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The officer also mentioned that it would be considered treason if someone of his “complexion” were to speak out the way he did. He also alleged that officers like him weren’t allowed to be truthful about what’s happening in the background.

The Police Officer Opened Up…

He claimed, “We’re not allowed to tell the truth about what’s truly going on within a certain segment of the black community.” He clarified that not everyone treats him that way, but the small percentage apparently does a lot of damage to their image. 

The police officer explained his perspective using an example from a hypothetical situation set in a grocery store. The man told viewers he would be waiting at a cashier's trying to buy an item when he noticed a family. 

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In that scenario, he smiled at the child as a friendly gesture. Although the child is smiling back, the parents apparently look at him like an “enemy.” However, he said one day, they’d need him in case of a serious situation requiring police officials to act quickly.  

He ended the video addressing the present, saying, “Right now, you can’t stand me because the media has done a great job at making me and others like me the enemy.”

The man did not identify which Police department he belonged to, nor did he provide detailed information about the people who had allegedly “looked down” on him. 

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The Internet Offered Him Support

The officer’s account of experiences sparked a wave of support from users in the comment section of the X account. Many praised him for his courage to share his experiences vulnerably. 

Others commented on the alleged hate he claimed to have received. A user mentioned, “People are raised to hate the very people they are going to count on when they are in need…”

Another commended the man, saying, “I applaud you for your honesty and courage.”They added, “You are an inspiration, please keep speaking out. I’m sure you’re truly respected by many in your community.”

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Editor's Note: This story is strictly a reflection of the details from the video shared by @HistorianUSA1 on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify these claims. The publication is strictly against racial discrimination.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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