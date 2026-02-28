Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Cosmic”: Piper Curda says being authentic about working retail on TikTok got her the lead role in “Hoppers”

"As someone currently grinding it out as a barista while auditioning, this is inspiring as hell."

6:30 AM CST on February 28, 2026

Piper Curda speaking to camera and posing on the red carpet
@thesecondcurda/TikTok/@enews/X

Hoppers, Pixar's latest offering, is a little eccentric.

Featured Video

It tells the story of Mabel, a 19-year-old animal enthusiast whose mind is transferred into a robotic beaver in order to stop a construction company from destroying the local habitat. Inadvertently, while doing this, she starts an animal uprising against humans.

Pixar

Mabel is voiced by Piper Curda. The 29-year-old actress has worked with Disney in the past, having played Kennedy in A.N.T. Farm and Alyssa in Teen Beach 2 — but it's fair to say that, in the leading role, Hoppers is her big break.

Advertisement

As she prepared for the premiere of Hoppers, Curda took out her camera to impart her advice on viewers, and it's fair to say that it strongly resonated.

In the TikTok clip, which has amassed 123,300 views, Curda began by explaining how she has struggled with acting the past few years — especially due to COVID and the SAG-AFTRA strikes. As a result, she picked up retail jobs and spoke about her experiences on TikTok.

In turn, Curda claims that she actually got an audition for Hoppers for "being myself" after the right people watched her TikToks. For her, it felt like a "crazy happenstance" and "inspiring moment" because she wasn’t actually looking to gain anything.

Advertisement

What happened next?

This led her to the second part of her story. While she and co-star Bobby Moynihan were in Disneyland (specifically Carsland), she ran into her old Allbirds boss, which, for her, felt like a "cosmic" way of telling her that she's where she's supposed to be.

Curda added that while she wasn't ashamed of working retail, she was disappointed by it. She had her Hoppers audition while at Allbirds, and noted how she felt "inspired" by moments like these as they reminded her that she was meant to be, and that everything happens for a reason.

Pixar
Advertisement

Ultimately, the actress said that she wanted to tell this story to "encourage" people who aren't where they'd like to be right now.

Curda didn't immediately respond to The Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok comment.

What did commenters say?

Commenters were appreciative of the message. "As someone currently grinding it out as a barista while auditioning, this is inspiring as hell," one wrote. "Gonna share this with all my fellow food service/retail actor baddies, congrats on Hoppers!"

Advertisement

"I think there’s something about putting your pride aside and working in retail," a second added. "I also feel like many actors look down on other actors who work as baristas or in retail, and most of them do come from money. You did what you needed to survive, and look where it got you!! Many more roles are coming to you."

While a third noted: "Tbh. That’s the fun thing of life to me. That it’s a journey. That it’s never just one straight line. There are paths, and there may seem like dead ends, but they always turn, and it’s constantly changing. And I at least am at the point in my life where I’m like 'Let’s see where this journey takes me!'"

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

Fans are picking through Jack Harlow’s Letterboxd account, and the reviews are on point

"Hate to admit: he's cooking a little bit."

February 28, 2026
Entertainment

“Please let this happen”: Fans want Hudson Williams to play Nightwing in the DC Universe

"Hopefully James Gunn takes notice of Hudson's enthusiasm."

February 28, 2026
Trending

“Hero walking among us”: Boomers melt down after man uses AI to send 70% lowball offers to Tampa homes

"Bro running a one-man housing market destabilization engine."

February 27, 2026
Trending

“I salt my kiddos and you should too:” Mom’s salt therapy video has Americans completely confused

February 27, 2026
Tech

A new prank targeting Meta glasses wearers claims they’ll be banned if they look at a flag. It’s wrong.

"I just tried it, nothing happened."

February 27, 2026
Tech

“Horror story in the making”: Incredibly bleak “Friend” AI user interviews revive backlash

"What were they thinking releasing this?"

February 27, 2026
Advertisement