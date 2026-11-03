A Reddit user asked about high school reunions in a post shared in r/AskReddit. The post, titled “What surprised you after you attended a high school reunion?”, was shared on Oct. 3 and had received 105 comments at the time of publication.

One commenter described a surprising discovery: Their school had listed them on an unconfirmed memorial wall, apparently believing they had died several years earlier because they had not participated in the school's Facebook activity. The comment drew several replies, including one user who wrote, “What a crazy thing. ‘We couldn't find them with a quick Google, so we're going to act like they're dead, just in case.’”

Another replied, “That’s hilarious (hopefully it was funny to you too), and you took a picture next to that wall.” A third commenter wrote, “I hope you walked in and said: ‘The reports of my death were an exaggeration.’”



Another commenter wrote, “My school never had a reunion, but if we did it would become painfully obvious how many of my classmates are either fentanyl walkers or in jail.”

A third commenter said, “Wouldn't call it a surprise, but I really don't like 90% of the people in my class. Those that I'm still in contact with are close friends and I really couldn't care less about the rest of them. I went to my 20 year reunion 20 some years ago and wasn't impressed, won't waste my time on another.”

Another commenter recalled attending their 10-year and 20-year reunions. “Went to my 10 and 20 year. Everyone is the same, just older. The pretty girls are still pretty. The cool kids are are still friends with each other. (The people who crashed and burned didn't exactly sign up to go to a reunion, especially that guy with the DUI manslaughter charges....)”



The commenter also described a change in their own attitude toward the reunion. “What surprised me was my attitude about everyone. I'm doing very well. I have a brag worthy career. But I suddenly didn't feel the need to advertise it. Drove my commuter car because it was a bit of a drive. Left the fancy car in the garage back home. Hung out with my old friends that I still keep in touch with. I just didn't care if the cool kids knew I grew up with be pretty fkn cool myself.”

The commenter concluded, “Glad I went! It was great to actually spend time with those friends who kept in touch. So much better than just social media. But it wasn't some life affirming event. Just a nice evening with old friends.”

Another user agreed with the commenter, saying it was OK to show off a little and that they could have driven their fancy car because reunions happen only once every 10 years.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in r/AskReddit. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.