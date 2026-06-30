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Passengers on an Overbooked Flight Were Offered $2,250 in Prizes to Give Up Their Seats — X Says They Would Have Sprinted to the Counter

By Reni

10:08 AM CDT on June 30, 2026

Miami Airlines offered prizes to passengers willing to give up their seats in an overbooked flight.

Miami Airlines offered prizes to passengers willing to give up their seats in an overbooked flight.

|Image Credit: Reference Images via Canva

Miami Airlines offered prizes to anyone willing to give up their seat on an overbooked flight. They would be compensated with $1,250 in travel credit and a prepaid Visa card worth $1,000. Viewers online expressed regret at missing out on the opportunity.

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@kelli.palacios shared the incident on TikTok, which has surpassed 1.3 million views with over 67,000 likes. In the video, an airline executive appeared to be making announcements for the prizes.

As the woman began explaining what passengers could receive for giving up their seats, many gathered around, eager to hear more. When the woman revealed the travel credit amount, many in the crowd gasped.

Some passengers were heard contemplating giving up their seats before hearing about the next prize. When the announcer brought up the visa card, the reaction intensified to even more shock. 

Considering the high cost of travel due to the economy, many acknowledged the amount in a prepaid Visa card. Many chimed, saying, “Whoa!” Right after the executive spilled the beans, she revealed that there were allegedly already one taker. 

That meant someone had already stepped forward to claim one of the prizes, though the executive did not specify which prize the passenger had chosen. People in the vicinity continued to whisper and contemplate whether or not it was worth it. 

The video concluded with the executive still waiting for passengers to give up their seats. There’s no update about whether there were more “takers” for the seats. Online reaction suggested many viewers would have jumped at the opportunity themselves. 

The Internet Might’ve Jumped at the Opportunity When Miami Airlines Offered Prizes to Passengers 

Although bystanders and fellow passengers were still considering giving up their seats, users on the internet felt they would’ve jumped at the opportunity.

In the comment section of the viral TikTok, a user wrote, “I would have taken it immediately!” Others compared the situation to winning a jackpot, they said, “Wow! It’s like winning a jackpot at the casino!” 

Another user commented on the rarity of the situation, saying, “Why does this never happen to me? I would’ve been running to the front!” One more individual who resonated with this comment said, “I would have gotten up before she finished talking.” 

The incident was reshared by @DesireeAmerica4 on X and surpassed 22,000 views on the social media platform. Many stated they, too, would have jumped at that deal, considering the cost of airfare.

Editor's Note: The details in this article are a reflection of the videos shared by @kelli.palacios on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details. The location and name of the airline is unconfirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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