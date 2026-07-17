Passenger Accuses Apparent United Airlines Employee of Threatening to Call ICE on Him in Video From San Francisco Airport

A video circulating on X, shared by @LongTimeHistory, shows the point of view of a passenger who accused a woman of being racist. She appears to be wearing a United Airlines uniform and telling him that someone should "call ICE" on him during a confrontation. The clip has amassed over 172,000 views as of publication and is captioned, "Employee made threat after customer filming asked for her name."

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The original location, according to the caption, is San Francisco International Airport. But the date of the incident and the circumstances leading up to it have not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

In the clip, a woman in uniform stands at what appears to be an airline service counter. The woman is wearing a uniform and an International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union badge. Some X users identified her as a United Airlines employee, though that has not been confirmed.

United Airlines agent threatens to "Call ICE"—on U.S. citizen family traveling at airport.



"Maybe we should call ICE on you," she says.

"You don't act like a citizen."



Employee made threat after customer filming asked for her name—to report her for being racist.



San Francisco… pic.twitter.com/NPW6qA0E3y — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) July 16, 2026

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The video begins in the middle of an argument, so there is no way for viewers to know what caused the confrontation. Throughout the recording, the man repeatedly alleges that the employee suggested calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on him. He can be heard saying, "You could have called ICE on me." He repeatedly challenges her, saying, "Call ICE on me. I dare you to call ICE on me."

He repeatedly accused the employee of racism. "You are racist as hell," "You're a racist," and "United Airlines has a racist customer service lady," he said at one point.

The employee can be heard asking him multiple times to "get away" and telling him to move his phone away from her face.

At one point, the passenger responds, "You're going to get fired… and I'm suing you tonight."

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However, near the end of the clip, the employee also says, "I've been here trying to help you get that car." The video does not capture whether the employee made the ICE comment or what initiated the confrontation.

She’s been waiting her whole life to be able to discriminate against someone else. — Bob Darin (@BobDarrin) July 16, 2026

Many X users are criticizing the employee based on the allegations shown in the clip. One commenter said, "I never hope someone loses their job; she should lose her job." Another user wrote, "That's a disgrace. United Airlines [needs to] do better."

As of publication, United Airlines has not commented on the video or announced whether it is investigating the incident.