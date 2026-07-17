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Passenger Accuses Apparent United Airlines Employee of Threatening to Call ICE on Him in Video From San Francisco Airport

6:19 AM CDT on July 17, 2026

Screenshots showing the airport employee wearing a uniform with an IAM union badge.

Screenshots showing the airport employee wearing a uniform with an IAM union badge.

|Images via X/LongTimeHistory

A video circulating on X, shared by @LongTimeHistory, shows the point of view of a passenger who accused a woman of being racist. She appears to be wearing a United Airlines uniform and telling him that someone should "call ICE" on him during a confrontation. The clip has amassed over 172,000 views as of publication and is captioned, "Employee made threat after customer filming asked for her name."

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The original location, according to the caption, is San Francisco International Airport. But the date of the incident and the circumstances leading up to it have not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

In the clip, a woman in uniform stands at what appears to be an airline service counter. The woman is wearing a uniform and an International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union badge. Some X users identified her as a United Airlines employee, though that has not been confirmed.

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The video begins in the middle of an argument, so there is no way for viewers to know what caused the confrontation. Throughout the recording, the man repeatedly alleges that the employee suggested calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on him. He can be heard saying, "You could have called ICE on me." He repeatedly challenges her, saying, "Call ICE on me. I dare you to call ICE on me."

He repeatedly accused the employee of racism. "You are racist as hell," "You're a racist," and "United Airlines has a racist customer service lady," he said at one point.

The employee can be heard asking him multiple times to "get away" and telling him to move his phone away from her face.

At one point, the passenger responds, "You're going to get fired… and I'm suing you tonight."

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However, near the end of the clip, the employee also says, "I've been here trying to help you get that car." The video does not capture whether the employee made the ICE comment or what initiated the confrontation.

Many X users are criticizing the employee based on the allegations shown in the clip. One commenter said, "I never hope someone loses their job; she should lose her job." Another user wrote, "That's a disgrace. United Airlines [needs to] do better."

As of publication, United Airlines has not commented on the video or announced whether it is investigating the incident.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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