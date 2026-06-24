An AI-generated video posted on X yesterday is drawing attention after depicting a woman emptying a Knicks trash can. The video references a woman identified by social media users as JP Morgan Chase Executive Director Angie Báez, whose alleged actions during the Knicks Championship parade sparked discussion online.

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While the video on X does not show the actual footage of the act, the news got back to JP Morgan Chase, and she was fired from her position within hours. Social media users drew attention to the reported timing between the incident and her departure from the company. Some social media users alleged that she also removed the trash can.

DEI EXEC AT JPMORGAN CHASE GETS CANNED AFTER DUMPING KNICKS TRASH ON THE STREET — THEN STEALING THE BIN! ?



Angie Báez, a top Diversity, Equity & Inclusion executive who worked as Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase, went viral for the wild stunt during the Knicks championship… pic.twitter.com/lE0v177N3c — Paul A. Szypula ?? (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2026

Her actions gave rise to the discussion of DEI, or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as a terrible idea for companies with high standards and a reputation for excellence, on and off the work field. Because actions indeed have consequences, especially when your character doesn't match up to the position being held.

One commenter wrote, "I'm baffled. Explain to me how all these ret**** got a chance to acquire these high positions in important companies and the government in our country.

The X user who posted the clip, Paul A. Szypula, replied: "This is a perfect example of why titles and positions don't automatically mean confidence or good judgement. When hiring prioritized anything other than merit and character, you end up with situations like this."

Are People in Other Prestigious Companies Being Fired for alleged conduct?

Harvard Business Review reported that ever since the late '90s and early 2000s, a series of high-profile lawsuits shook the financial industry and basically forced many of them into hiring based on equality and diversity. One such company was Morgan Stanley, which took a $54 million loss after having to settle a sex discrimination claim.

As a result, a number of U.S. companies, especially commercial banks, saw an increase in the proportion of Hispanic and African American managers. This would also apply to gender-based hiring. However, while hiring based on diversity, equality, and inclusion eliminates bias in recruitment and promotions, it doesn't always guarantee quality, efficiency, or a good character.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in viral social media posts regarding the incident or the reported employment consequences that followed.