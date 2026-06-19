The new Super-Stuffed Pop-Tarts might be another subtle nod at shrinkflation. The internet believes it has proof that they were much better back in the 90s. Many have strongly criticised the brand and the product.

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This has prompted conversations about products shrinking as a result of inflation. TikToker @young_k.b shared an honest review after buying and personally trying out these sweet snacks.

He reviewed two flavors: Strawberry Blast and Molten Lava Cake. According to Target’s official website, both products are priced at $2.89, and each box contains 5 packets.

In the video, the TikToker expressed his frustration when he opened it and found that it was both smaller than usual and not as “super-stuffed” as the name suggested. He also criticized the quantity and didn’t appear content with it.

Despite looks and packaging, he had one more thing left to review: Taste. After showing the camera just how “stuffed” the dessert was, he took a questionable bite. Initially, he seemed to be analyzing the taste and said nothing,

But after biting into it, feeling the textures and taste, he reached a final verdict. The influencer said, “Nope, regular Pop-Tarts are better.”

Many followers resonated with the TikToker’s remarks about the packaging-to-Pop-Tart ratio and were equally unimpressed by it.

Users on X also shared similar sentiments. Expect they’re convinced that this was all part of ‘shrinkflation.’

X Thinks the Super-Stuffed Pop-Tarts Were the New Victims of Shrinkflation—And They Have Proof

Shrinkflation is a term that has recently gained popularity online and refers to products that appear smaller than usual, despite being of normal size. Users on X believe that the beloved breakfast snack has also succumbed to it.

A verified account on X @WallStreetApes reshared the video, which is quickly going viral with over 100,000 views. According to the video, shared by the account, the narrator cited the comments from the TikTok video.

Many comments alleged that the current design for these desserts was either from 2008 or from the 90s. Meaning the old, smaller Pop-Tarts were making a comeback.

The narrator also shared a commercial from the 90s, which they alleged was “proof” of shrinkflation. The commercial indeed featured a smaller snack with a more generous filling.

Kellogg's Pop-Tarts released new “SUPER STUFFED” branded Pop-Tarts but they’re an absolute scam



All they did was release Pop-Tarts closer to what they used to look like before they removed all the filling with Shrinkflation, and I can prove it



I’ll include a old Pop-Tarts… pic.twitter.com/sgtIdfPxOQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 19, 2026

The commercial and the TikTok had users agreeing over the alleged shrinkage. One such user said, “I’m definitely not disagreeing that they’ve shrinkflated them…”

Another reasoned, “Manufacturers have to do something due to inflation. If they raise the price, people may not buy.”

While many commented on the quality, some were focused on the overall health benefits. One such person wrote, “Pop-Tarts are probably the most unhealthy snack you can have.”

The comment sections continue to be filled with remarks about the beloved snack. Whether the criticism about it would continue or grow to be a crowd-pleaser remains to be seen.

Editor's Note: The Daily Dot could not independently verify social media users' claims that the product has been reduced in size or filling compared with earlier versions.