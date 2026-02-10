Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Do not jump in them!”: Olympians keep winning medals—and then watching them break. Why?

Winning gold is forever, but apparently the medal isn't...

4:00 PM CST on February 10, 2026

Left: U.S. Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu holding up her gold medal in one hand, and the lanyard it was attached to before it broke in the other. Right: German biathlete Justus Strelow surrounded by teammates, bent over picking up his broken Olympic medal from the floor.
@frigouscigous/TikTok/@NewsFokus/X.com

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina are well underway, but some winners have already found themselves unwittingly engaged in a new sort of game—finding out whose medals aren't going to break.

Featured Video

Multiple Olympians have reported that their medals have become detached from their ribbons in the short time they've had them.

Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speed skater who won gold and broke an Olympic record in the women's 1000m on Monday, actually captured the moment her medal broke on video.

"I'm an Olympic champion! I just wanted to share this with you guys because this is just insane," she said in a TikTok video showing off her medal. Just seconds later, there's a metal clanging sound before Leerdam exclaims, "I broke it."

Advertisement

"It keeps breaking. I'll fix it again," says a man off-screen.

@juttaleerdam

I CAN’t BELIEVE IT!!! & SKATER AN OLYMPIC RECORD!!!

♬ origineel geluid - Jutta Leerdam

Olympic medals are breaking mid-celebration

Leerdam isn't the only Olympian dealing with this frustrating experience. U.S. skier and gold medalist Breezy Johnson actually showed her broken medal off during a press conference.

Advertisement

"I was jumping in excitement and it broke," she explained, showing onlookers the medal and ribbon, detached from one another. She also held up another small part that she said is supposed to go in the ribbon to keep it inside of the medal.

"It came apart," Johnson added. "I'm sure somebody will fix it. It's not crazy broken, but it's a little broken."

U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu also shared a TikTok video of her broken medal.

@frigouscigous

I just got this olympic gold medal, already broke it

♬ Black Beatles - car.archives.music
Advertisement

And German biathlete Justus Strelow's broke on camera.

Olympic officials say a fix is underway

Fortunately, the issue seems to be getting taken seriously by those in charge. According to The Guardian, they determined that there's an issue with the cord, which contains a breakaway mechanism to prevent choking.

Advertisement

"A solution has been identified, and a targeted fix has been put in place. Athletes whose medals have been affected are encouraged to return them through the appropriate channels so that they can be promptly repaired and returned," said spokesman Luca Cassasa.

He also added that they are "rechecking all the medals" just to make sure there are no further issues.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Kiley
@rachelkiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Tech

“Just feels greedy”: YouTube Music’s latest “experiment” requires users to pay to see lyrics

Talk is cheap — lyrics are not.

February 10, 2026
Trending

“Hit me hard”: Parents surprise their daughter with a “period cake”

"Kinda gives me hope for the future generations."

February 10, 2026
Tech

Discord announced the new “Teen By Default” program, and the internet answered with the “Age Verification” meme

"Age verification? I remember using the Pokémon Snap kiosk in Blockbuster."

February 10, 2026
Tech

“This is a hill worth dying on”: Voice actor behind Anran in “Overwatch” responds to character’s controversial new design

"People feel understandably let down."

February 10, 2026
Trending

“But the quality ain’t $100K”: Chipotle basically admits it’ll keep raising prices because customers won’t leave, and the internet laughed

"We learned that 60% of our core users are over $100,000 a year in average household income."

February 10, 2026
Culture

What is a “bebot” girl? The TikTok beauty transformation trend, explained

Historically accurate bebots are taking over.

February 10, 2026
Advertisement