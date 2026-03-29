A fifth winning Massachusetts lottery ticket sold at a single diner in two years is drumming up money laundering conspiracy theories. The Old South Diner in Nantucket has been called the luckiest place in the state after yet another jackpot of over $1 million originated from the restaurant.

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It's too suspicious for all those who never win, which is almost everybody.

Get me that Old South Diner luck

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Wednesday that they'd confirmed a winning ticket sold from the lucky diner, matching five numbers plus nailing the 4X Power Play multiplier. As of Thursday, no one had yet claimed the prize.

The Old South Diner's streak started in March 2024. Even before the streak, this iconic Nantucket spot was one of the top ticket sellers in town. Rumors of its magic boosted ticket sales by 37 percent in the past two years, according to the Nantucket Current.

Someone just hit a $2 million Powerball ticket at…. you guessed it, the luckiest place in Massachusetts: the Old South Diner on Nantucket.



This is the FIFTH million dollar prize sold at the diner over the past two years. ? pic.twitter.com/q3VZQ6UFcz — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) March 26, 2026

The diner's status within the top 10 percent of ticket sellers can help explain its five jackpot wins in two years.

"The more tickets a store sells, the more likely they are to have a big winner," explained Massachusetts Lottery Commission deputy director of communications Rachel Guerra.

"Several other locations have had multiple prizes of $1 million or more in a short span of time, including Silk’s Variety located in Sheffield (three in 2024), Pride Station in East Longmeadow (two in 2024) and Ted’s Stateline Mobil located in Methuen (two in 2022)."

This logic didn't stop the online conspiracy theories from rolling in.

"Proof that God vacations on Nantucket"

As news of the latest Old South Diner win spread on X, so did theories about CIA money laundering.

"My friend has a theory," wrote @RioSlade, "lotteries are how the US government launders money to CIA assets."

"Lotteries are used to launder money to people with a variety of connections to the bankers who control our society," said @mathxvision.

"It’s honestly laughable how obvious it’s been from day one that 100% of them are rigged."

Matthew's pinned post is about how water has memory and can sense human emotions.

"After Epstein won the lottery, can we trust anything anymore?!" asked @Tyler_Neville_. "Come on man!!"

Rumors recently swirled about the late human trafficker winning an $85 million Powerball jackpot in July 2008. According to reports, someone cashed the ticket via the Epstein-linked Zorro Trust, but there is no evidence that the reviled man himself purchased or redeemed the prize.

Some, however, offered different explanations.

"Simply more proof that God vacations on Nantucket," said actor John O'Hurley.

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