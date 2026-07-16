Nurse’s Account of CVS Encounter Goes Viral After She Says Cashier Initially Refused to Let Her Cover Kids’ Snacks

A nurse's emotional account of an encounter at a CVS store was shared by the X account @raphousetv2. In it, she claimed a cashier initially refused to let her pay for snacks belonging to a group of children whose payment cards had reportedly been declined.

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Commenters debated whether the interaction was simply due to poor customer service.

According to the text on the video, the nurse "stepped up to pay for a group of kids' snacks after their cards declined, but the cashier refused to let her." The woman described standing in line behind what she called "beautiful little Black babies" who were trying to buy snacks using payment cards their parents had reportedly given them. She said the cards were repeatedly declined, which is why the children stepped aside while trying to understand whether the cards had enough balance.

The nurse said that as she reached the register, she told the cashier to add the children's items to her purchase because she intended to pay for them herself. According to her account, the cashier was reluctant, and she had to repeatedly request before the transaction could go ahead.

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This nurse is going viral after sharing a frustrating experience she had at a CVS store. She stepped up to pay for a group of kids’ snacks after their cards declined, but the cashier refused to let her. ?? pic.twitter.com/MvCQy6d66P — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) July 15, 2026

"I looked at the kids. I said, 'Put y'all stuff up there,'" she recalled. But the nurse alleges that the cashier was upset by her decision to help the children. She also interpreted the encounter through the lens of race and further alleged that the cashier "was so happy that their... cards [were] declining." Those claims are her personal interpretation and have not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

The video does not show the CVS location or the cashier. There is also no public evidence of why the children's payment cards declined or whether any store policy affected how the transaction was handled.

CVS has not commented on the video as of publication either.

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I wished I had been there. Would have paid for whatever the kids wanted. Kids are our future, regardless of the shade of skin. — David (@David4Trump2028) July 16, 2026

The video also circulated on Instagram, where commenters wrote, "You [were] in the right place at the right time. Thank God for you," one wrote. Another thought, "You're a customer. You buy something, they ring it up and keep it moving." Others viewed the incident as community support: "You [were] there for a reason! Jesus knew you [were going to] be a lesson to [those] kids AND the cashier!"

Some commenters suggested the incident could support a discrimination claim, though no public evidence has established that discrimination occurred.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @raphousetv2. The identity of the nurse, the cashier, the children involved, and the CVS location have not been confirmed. The nurse's characterization of the cashier's motivations reflects her personal account and has not been corroborated by additional sources.