‘Still Looking Like He’s Waiting for the Bus’: Viral Video Shows Diner Sitting Completely Unbothered as Server Slices Open a Domed Bread With a Curved Blade

A video shared on X shows a scene at a restaurant where a seemingly unfazed diner looks on a massive curved blade is used to ceremonially cut open a domed bread covering at the table. As of publication, it has racked up more than 3.1 million views and came with the caption, "Not him acting nonchalant after ordering the most chalant thing ever."

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a massive curved blade is used to ceremonially cut open a domed bread covering at the table.

Many viewers initially questioned whether the sword-like knife was part of a stunt or necessary at all. The dish shown in the video is Yanyana, a specialty from Kahramanmaraş in southern Türkiye.

Yanyana roughly translates to "side by side," and typically features minced or finely sliced meat with fresh tomatoes and peppers. The ingredients are baked together in a tiled or clay serving dish over embers, which gives it a smoky flavor. Before serving, the dish is covered with a large layer of rustic flatbread that puffs up during cooking; at the table, a restaurant staff member ceremonially slices the bread covering open.

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Not him acting non chalant after ordering the most chalant thing ever. pic.twitter.com/4z2eBAA6wE — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 5, 2026

In the now-viral clip, though, this diner sits at a table surrounded by small side dishes while a server slices the inflated bread covering the meal with an imposing curved blade. As the bread is sliced open, steam escapes from the clay dish below. But throughout the presentation, much to the internet's amusement, the customer had a neutral expression!

On X, one user wrote, "The absolute peak of nonchalance. Bro ordered the 'slice it open with a scimitar in front of the whole restaurant' special and still looking like he's waiting for the bus." Another joked, "Please try not to cut my face off while you're doing whatever it is you're doing."

One user was less enthusiastic, writing, "gonna be real, this doesn't really look all that appetizing." Some others posted clips of similar humongous food servings.

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This is complimentary ☕️ pic.twitter.com/iUPSEqXp1Y — Triple R (@RaviRRana) August 6, 2026

Despite the mixed reactions, at least many viewers were now introduced to Yanyana and its theatrical serving style.