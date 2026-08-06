A viral video has warmed hearts online after a young girl unexpectedly ran into her favorite teacher outside of school and rushed over to greet him. The 2003 hit film Mean Girls describes it best: "It's like seeing a dog walk on its hind legs." Sometimes, kids never even think about their teacher having a life outside of the classroom. Some do, but in abstract. It appeared to be an exciting surprise for her.

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In the video, the girl is seen approaching her teacher, who is standing unaware of her. When he sees the girl out of the corner of his eye, he turns around after noticing movement beside him. But when he sees that it is one of his students his eyes light up.

The video then cuts to the teacher picking the girl up as she grins broadly back at the camera. For the person filming, it looked like they were completely fine with the encounter, and possibly even encouraged the girl to go up to her teacher.

Seeing a teacher outside of school is like seeing a unicorn pic.twitter.com/GxzR8Afixc — Jonathan Slater (@slater57649) August 5, 2026

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The Sweet Moment Resonated With Viewers

"Being someone's favorite teacher has to be one of the best compliments," a user said.

Other commenters shared their own experiences as kids wondering what teachers did after school. "As a kid, I genuinely thought teachers lived in the supply closet overnight," one recalled, which is an absolutely hilarious thought for a kid to have.

Some users praised the teacher, with one saying, "That's a man who is a good teacher. I just know it. Many who claim to be teachers are not good at all. In fact they are harming our wonderful children. That little girl, all she knows is she sees her beloved teacher, unexpectedly, out in the world, and she is delighted!"

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In fact, teachers are more important than young children often realize, and often times don't realize until they are older. A good teacher can fundamentally change a child's life, and the best ones are the ones that are not forgotten.

Several parents in the comments said the clip reminded them how important trusting a child's teacher can be. One X commenter wrote, "That’s so sweet. I was such a worrier when it came to my children. Seeing your baby feeling safe and loved by her teacher is a beautiful thing to witness."

The video prompted hundreds of comments from viewers sharing stories about teachers who made a lasting impact on their lives.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the viral video. The clip has since drawn widespread attention, with many commenters sharing memories of favorite teachers who left a lasting impression.