X Creator Says Claude AI Can Generate $3,000 to $10,000 Monthly for Anyone — The Comment Section Is Excited

An influencer seemingly cracked the code to make a living using AI, and the internet is totally on board with the idea. He claims that one could easily make between $3,000 and $10,000 for the rest of their lives.

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The life hack was shared by @mikakilpelainen1 on his verified X account, informing netizens about AI’s possibly money-minting feature. In his caption, he claimed Claude can build an Instagram page from scratch and generate great revenue within 90 days.

The best part, according to him? There’s no need to reveal a person’s real identity or face on camera; the bot can handle it all. It does so by building an Instagram shadow page. The content itself is niche-specific.

You could pick any kind of niche, from the most trendy and viral matters of discussion to AI itself; the tool will keep churning out content without much effort. The man gave a detailed step-by-step explanation about it.

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?BREAKING: Claude can now build a instagram page from scratch — and hit monetization in just 90 days.



There is a Massive opportunity e right now to make that influencer money without ever showing your face. What used to take 7-8 hours a day now only takes 30 minutes to 1.5… pic.twitter.com/4Pw1tGJ8iR — mika kilpelainen (@mikakilpelaine1) August 5, 2026

To get started, the man suggested heading to a site known as ‘viralfinder.com’ and finding five people within the selected niche doing the same thing. The Daily Dot has not independently verified the site. Once you’ve gathered statistics from the website, you head over to Claude.

Next, he shared the instructions and prompt required when asking Claude to do the work. From the gathered statistics, one would ask the tool to create engaging, viral, and similar content, like the five content creators who have been doing well.

He claimed that the tool would take care of all the script writing and “heavy lifting,” but there was still some editing required by the individual. Once it generates content, you go on over to Canva AI to help in the editing process.

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Once that’s complete, he named another website: later.com, which posts the polished and edited content on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X. Basically, you just need to give it content, and it will post it on a scheduled basis.

Influencer Cracked the Code to Get More Cash…

Lastly, he addressed the allegedly common notion that one has to be a celebrity to go viral; he says otherwise. The man featured a recent account of his which he created that has 4,700 followers.

It generates about 75 likes per post, and apparently, he made $5000 just last month. That’s about $41 per post, since posting the viral hack. Since he does about 4 posts a day, he claimed he earns about $83 an hour.

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Send me a DM looking forward to giving you the details :)! — mika kilpelainen (@mikakilpelaine1) August 6, 2026

He concluded his video by encouraging others to comment ‘Ready’ to get the exact process to build revenue apart from their day jobs, using AI as he explained. Commenters on X responded enthusiastically, with many asking for more details.

Users on X flooded the comment section with the keyword and eagerly looked forward to learning more about it. Many also called the hack “brilliant” and continued to ask him to share more details via his DMs.

This article is based on a video shared on X by @mikakilpelainen1. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the income claims, follower counts, or the effectiveness of the method described. The websites referenced — viralfinder.com and later.com — have not been independently reviewed or endorsed by The Daily Dot. Readers should exercise caution before acting on financial advice from unverified social media sources.