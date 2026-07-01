‘Nope, What Do You Mean?!’ A Dog Owner’s $725 Vet Bill for an Ear Infection Has TikTok Debating the Cost of Pet Ownership

A TikTok video sparked debate over the cost of pet ownership after a dog owner was hit with a $725 bill at the vet. The man had taken his dog to the vet to treat a basic ear infection.

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After a consultation, the vet told him that his dog also had to get the tartar in its teeth treated. That was an additional $425. @kody.hamm shared his experience with followers on TikTok in a video that gained over 141,000 views.

After the visit, he said he asked vet clinic staff how much it would cost. They told him that for a full checkup, antibiotics, and treatment for the ear infection, his bill would be $725.

In response, the man said in the video, “Nope, what do you mean?!” He expressed surprise at the total, questioning why he was being charged for a full checkup when he had brought his dog in for an ear infection.

According to the TikToker’s account, he was also billed $425 for his dog’s tartar removal. In the end, the dog owner called for an investigation into vet clinics because he found the cost of pet ownership to be “insane.”

Commenters weighed in with their views on why pet care costs so much. Many were in agreement with the TikToker about the allegedly insane prices to own a pet.

They each commented with similar sentiments like, “That’s INSANE!” One commenter from TikTok had a detailed explanation for this particular scenario.

They said, “It’s because most vet clinics have been bought up by corporations that only care about profit, the same way the human healthcare system works…”

Lastly, the user highlighted the “need to research” private vet clinics. Another individual deemed the increase in vet care over the past 20 years as “ridiculous,” and said, “People can’t afford to have pets anymore.”

X Had Similar Conclusions About The Cost of Pet Ownership

The TikTok was reposted on X by @WallStreetApes, who did the math on private equity firms allegedly buying pet care shares. The account claimed, without providing sourcing, that private equity firms were buying veterinary clinics and subsequently raising prices. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the allegation.

Many pet owners also shared similar experiences as the TikToker, claiming they visited the vet for a simple ailment, only to be hit with an expensive bill and extra treatments for their pet.

Pet ownership is becoming less obtainable because the cost of caring for your animal



This man took his dog to the vet for an ear issue. Just got a basic ear issue it was $725 and then an additional $425 just to clean tarter from his teeth



This is because of private equity… pic.twitter.com/bC4qtVe8Es — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 30, 2026

Some suggest that people might have to resort to older forms of animal care. A user recommended, “We need to start looking at older remedies with which to treat our fur babies. And don’t get me started on unnecessary vaccinations.”

Another individual mentioned that although it’s expensive to treat our pets, it was worth it. They said, “Vet costs vary wildly. I agree they are overall too high. But you still have to do your due diligence.”