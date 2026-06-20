A restaurant in Massachusetts is seeking public assistance to track down a group of dine-and-dashers using surveillance footage of the incident. The seven-second video, was shared on X by @ClownWorld and shows the moment a group of five diners allegedly walked out after enjoying their meals, and didn't pay.

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The group consisted of what appeared to be three young women and two small children. The latter being the saddest part of the entire situation because they're innocently following an example of dishonesty by the adults. What's even more unsettling is the fact that one of the women was seen holding a takeout bag with the leftovers!

A group of diners in Massachusetts brought their young children to a restaurant, enjoyed a full meal, and then walked out without paying. The restaurant released the security footage and is asking for help identifying them. The saddest part is the example being set for those… pic.twitter.com/x0KHaW4P51 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 18, 2026

Granted, lots of people are feeling the pinch with the current economic landscape. But the audacity of anyone to enter a food establishment, sit, order, enjoy the meal, then leave with a bag of leftovers reeks of entitlement.

Another important point that should be addressed is the number of racially-charged comments under the video. As the video clearly shows, the patrons accused of dine-and-dashing were African American, a detail some commenters decided to focus on. One such person wrote, "And who is surprised? Typical suspects!" Then another one wrote, "Yet another reason I don't like blacks. They are a spiritually, mentally, and emotionally damaged people. They lack humanity."

This is nothing more than an excuse to be racist toward a particular population. There are no statistics that prove dine-and-dashing is done more or less by one population or ethnicity. It's nothing more than a negative stereotype. A study from an Independent article found that one in 20 diners have walked out of a restaurant without paying the tab. And there was no racial percentage included!

Should Restaurants Adopt a "No Cash, No Food" Policy to Deal with Dine-and-Dashers?

Instead of pointing fingers at certain populations, the focus should be on finding solutions. A tight security surveillance system to catch dine-and-dashers could be an option, as well as building a smart restaurant floor plan so that it's impossible for patrons to leave without paying.

One commenter made a brilliant suggestion: "All patrons should need to pay in advance of getting the food. Like fast food kiosks and drive-through." This would eliminate the dine-and-dash problem. Because another reason why patrons dine-and-dash is due to them being fed up of waiting for the check after dining. According to the study mentioned above, 25 percent of patrons admit to this being the reason they leave without paying!

So, before patrons even order their meals, restaurants should ask to put a card on file up front. It would make the dining experience much more enjoyable for the restaurant owner, staff, and patrons.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations shown in the surveillance footage.