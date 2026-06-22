A video posted to X showed some graffiti--or street art--painted onto the vertical lines of a fence. The image appears only when viewers look at the fence from a particular angle. Even more impressive is that each angle shows the viewer a different image.

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So when someone tells you that he has a talent for drawing, you should respect him immediately. pic.twitter.com/QqGgrzgtvs — Interesting Sciences (@amazing13_13) June 21, 2026

Viewers praised the artist's skill and unique use of perspective

One user was candid in their response, saying, "I would be insufferable if i could do anything like this." That is a fair statement to make, given how much talent goes into creating something like this. Perspective especially can be challenging.

I would be insufferable if i could do anything like this — well known unknown (@MrFashionHurtz) June 22, 2026

Creativity is one of the few human experiences that can know almost no bounds. Art has been a part of our society since before society actually existed. Cave art predates most modern civilizations, so it makes sense that we would continue to do our own versions of it.

Another commenter praised the artist: "100%. Being able to translate a completely abstract, intangible concept from your mind onto a blank canvas is a literal superpower. The sheer discipline, hand-eye coordination, and creative vision it takes to be a great artist deserves immense respect."

100%. Being able to translate a completely abstract, intangible concept from your mind onto a blank canvas is a literal superpower. The sheer discipline, hand-eye coordination, and creative vision it takes to be a great artist deserves immense respect. — Osmo Garfield (@CulesWarrior) June 22, 2026

Many viewers were impressed by the artist's use of perspective, with commenters describing the piece as both creative and technically impressive.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently confirm the origins of the artwork shown in the video, which circulated on X.