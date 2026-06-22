Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Viral Video Shows Mind-Bending Fence Art That Changes With Your Perspective: “Next Level of Creativity”

6:16 PM CDT on June 22, 2026

Optical Illusion Street Art Amazes Viewers Online

Optical Illusion Street Art Amazes Viewers Online

|Image Credit: X/@amazing13_13

A video posted to X showed some graffiti--or street art--painted onto the vertical lines of a fence. The image appears only when viewers look at the fence from a particular angle. Even more impressive is that each angle shows the viewer a different image.

Featured Video

Viewers praised the artist's skill and unique use of perspective

One user was candid in their response, saying, "I would be insufferable if i could do anything like this." That is a fair statement to make, given how much talent goes into creating something like this. Perspective especially can be challenging.

Creativity is one of the few human experiences that can know almost no bounds. Art has been a part of our society since before society actually existed. Cave art predates most modern civilizations, so it makes sense that we would continue to do our own versions of it.

Another commenter praised the artist: "100%. Being able to translate a completely abstract, intangible concept from your mind onto a blank canvas is a literal superpower. The sheer discipline, hand-eye coordination, and creative vision it takes to be a great artist deserves immense respect."

Many viewers were impressed by the artist's use of perspective, with commenters describing the piece as both creative and technically impressive.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently confirm the origins of the artwork shown in the video, which circulated on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Grandma Breaks Down After Grandson Drives 11 Hours to See Her: “Grandpa Would Be Proud of That Young Man”

June 22, 2026
Trending

“So Dystopian”: Data Center Makes Noise 24/7 and People Can’t Stand It

June 22, 2026
Trending

“There’s Too Much America Happening Right Now”: Tourists Stunned by Kids Lemonade Stands

June 22, 2026
Trending

“Bro’s Face When He Realized What He Did”: Kid Goes Viral for Wild Auburn Game Celebration

June 22, 2026
Trending

Video of 10 LAPD Vehicles Chasing 2 Kids on a Mini Bike Sparks Debate: “Your Tax Dollars at Work”

June 22, 2026
Culture

‘This Makes Me the Richest Man in the World’: Conservative HostBenny Johnson’s Father’s Day Post Divides X Over Wealth and Authenticity

June 22, 2026
Advertisement