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“My Grandma Just Died”: Woman Arrested After Crash Appears to Mistake Hand Wipe for Phone in Viral Video

4:38 PM CDT on July 1, 2026

"My Grandma Just Died!": Drunk Karen Has a Meltdown After She is Pulled Over for Causing an Accident

“My Grandma Just Died!”: Drunk Karen Has a Meltdown After She is Pulled Over for Causing an Accident

|Image Edits: X/@perseverare1776

A viral video shared on X shows a woman appearing to mistake a hand wipe for a cellphone after a traffic crash that led to her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Throughout the encounter, she repeatedly disputed what had happened and attempted to explain her actions to responding officers.

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Posted by X user @perseverare1776, the video begins with the other driver, an older woman, exiting her car. When the officer asked her what happened, she said, "I was leaving to take a left, and she just ran right into me." It's obvious that she was confused and a bit shaken up by what just happened.

The video then turns to the other driver. The first thing she yelled into the camera was, "My grandma died! And I was going to the special... And that's when I got into the car accident." At one point, it seemed like she was too drunk to form coherent sentences.

Should the Police Have Handled This Drunk Karen Differently?

She proceeded to start using a Kleenex wipe to make a phone call, dialing numbers as if it were a smartphone. Trying to spare her the embarrassment, the officer said, "That's not a phone. That's a hand wipe." After this stunt, there was no way she would be lying her way out of cuffs, and a charge for driving while intoxicated!

Worse yet, she doubled down on her delusion, claiming that the Kleenex was still a phone. She then proceeded to mock the police officer for trying to correct her. Honestly, hats off to the officer for his patience. Because if "wrong and strong" were a person, she would be the poster child.

When she continued to use the Kleenex wipe as a dialing phone pad, that's when the officer had enough! He took her out of her vehicle and said, "You're under arrest for DUI."

Still in a state of delusion, she replied, "No I'm Not!" It's almost as if she believes only the version of events in her own head to be true. Facts don't matter. The crime she committed doesn't matter.

Along with delusion comes entitlement, and she had more than enough. The next scene shows her in a police station on the phone with her father, still denying that she was charged with a D.U.I. Then she began screaming at her father through the phone, "I DON'T CARE! COME GET MY A** NOW!"

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many viewers commenting on the woman's behavior during the traffic stop. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the crash or the charges shown in the footage, which is based on a video shared publicly on X.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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