Mother’s DIY Wildfire Smoke Protection Sparks Debate

A mother's video has sparked debate online after she shared the homemade gear she created to protect her children from the Canadian wildfire smoke. The clip shows her two children wearing hoodies with the hoods up and what appear to be reusable food containers covering their faces as they prepare to play outside. According to the video, the unusual setup was intended to help shield them from the smoky air.

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The video comes as smoke from the Canadian wildfires has spread across parts of the Midwest and Northeast in recent days, prompting air quality alerts in several areas. While some viewers praised the mother's effort to keep her children safe, others questioned whether the homemade solution would actually provide any protection.

??LATEST: This mother is going viral for giving parents advice on how they can save their children from the smoke linked to the Canadian wildfires. pic.twitter.com/VSzEildLCe — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 17, 2026

However, not everybody is seeing this mother's, let's say, ingenuity.

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Commenters questioned whether the DIY solution was effective

Ventilation was one of the most common concerns raised in the comments. With just a few holes in a plastic tub isn't going to do much, especially with air needing to be circulated for proper breathing for the person inside the makeshift helmet.

One commenter wrote, "Either they will suffocate or air will get in through holes. If air gets in through holes then they are still breathing smoke and thus it doesn’t matter that you put the plastic on."

"Faces blocked but unfiltered air still enters from the 100+ open holes on that thing. WHAT," another user said, seemingly in disbelief.

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With the current heat and humidity, there is also a risk of overheating if you send kids out in hoodies and jeans with plastic over their faces. "What a moron. It’s humid out . Those kids are going to over heat dressed like that ,they rub the risk of passing out even more with their oxygen restricted . Keep your you children inside where they’re safe," a third user wrote.

Some users were a bit more lighthearted in their reactions. "They are about to get smoke from their friends lol," wrote another user.

"Rap names Tupperface and Zip-Lok," said one commenter.

Public health officials generally recommend limiting outdoor activity during periods of poor air quality, particularly for children and other vulnerable groups.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video. Commenters remained divided over whether the homemade setup was a creative attempt to address poor air quality or a solution that raised additional safety concerns.