A TikTok slideshow posted by creator @favorite_karen on July 31, 2026, recounts a Thanksgiving dispute in which her mother-in-law allegedly ignored instructions not to feed her dog. The creator says the dog needed emergency care after being fed turkey.

The post had garnered more than 682,300 views and 66,900 likes as of publication.

@favorite_karen wrote that she and her then-partner hosted both of their families for Thanksgiving. Their eight-year-old dog, Chico, had recently undergone surgery to remove a tumor from his esophagus. “He could NOT eat solid foods,” she wrote. Before dinner, everyone received one instruction: “Do not feed Chico,” even if he begged.

She wrote that she had already caught her mother-in-law trying to feed him and had corrected her. The mother-in-law answered, “You didn’t need to alert the papers,” the creator recalled. During dinner, she watched her mother-in-law reach under the table. She heard “SLURP,” followed by “CHOMP” and “CHOMP.”

She said, “PLEASE DON’T DO THAT! He can’t have solids right now.” Her then-partner warned his mother that Chico could choke, she wrote. The mother-in-law replied, “Oh please this turkey is probably the most natural thing he’ll have in ages.” That act turned Thanksgiving dinner into an “$8000 emergency.”

The TikToker began calling the emergency vet. Her mother stepped in and asked the mother-in-law what her problem was. The mother-in-law asked her mother who she thought she was. Her mother replied, “Somebody who listens.” The creator moved Chico to another room. Later, she found him in the hallway after her mother-in-law walked past and “drops” a piece of turkey.

TikTok/@favorite_karen

The dog had swallowed a very large piece. The emergency vet told her to treat any unusual symptoms as an emergency, she recalled. Chico began dry heaving, and the family skipped dessert. She sent the guests home early. At the vet, staff took Chico back immediately. “7-8k later, he’s ‘okay,’” she wrote. He looked weak and stayed overnight.

She asked her then-partner to call his mother about paying at least half of the bill. He changed his tone and suggested the family had not been stern enough. He grabbed the phone from her when she tried to call. She took it back, stepped outside, and called his mother herself.

“We ALL told you so many times to NOT feed him solids and here we are 8000 dollars later,” she wrote that she told her mother-in-law. The mother-in-law answered, “I feel none of you were very clear, you never even said he could die.” The creator wrote, “I didn’t know I needed to threaten death?”

The TikToker claimed that her mother-in-law would have been more inclined to help if her son had wanted the dog. The mother-in-law said the creator had “burdened him” by rescuing Chico. “Yeah I should have left Chico with people who were starving him, I’ll do better next time,” the creator wrote. She ended the slideshow with “RIP Chico.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Maybe I should have made the risk of his death more clear, or maybe we just shouldn’t feed other people’s dogs when instructed not to.”

One commenter reacted to the outcome and offered a suggestion in hindsight. “I’m glad he ended up okay and lasted longer than ex and mil,” they wrote. “I’m not placing blame on you by saying this,” they added. “I would have locked him in a bedroom after the first time mil tried to give him food.”

Another reply offered a theory about the mother-in-law's motive. “She was trying to kill the dog because your ex complained to her about him,” they wrote.

A separate reply compared the situation to their own household rule. “My partner told me once that his dog doesn’t get people food,” they wrote. “[...] I’ve never tried to give him people food.” They added, “It’s not that difficult to hear someone.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok.