A mom’s hack to count steps has gone viral, with the video receiving over 5 million views. The life hack was first posted on December 13, 2025, and is still highly popular. Renowned content creator @beccaxbloom shared the video with her followers on TikTok.

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In a caption within the video, the TikToker informed her followers about a challenge her mother was working towards: getting in steps. But the way she’s getting her steps in has both shocked and amused her followers.

Her mother was seen peacefully sleeping in what appeared to be an airplane cabin. She was dressed in a pink tracksuit and shoes with a sleep mask over her eyes. While she was sound asleep, her orange iPhone seemed to be fully involved in a workout.

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The phone was seen oscillating in a pendulum-like device, possibly triggering the sensor that tracks movement to log in steps. The TikToker zoomed in and out of the phone in its pendulum case and recorded her husband’s reaction to the woman: he was laughing along with his wife.

According to the caption, the challenge winner gets to pay for everyone's dinner, but it’s unconfirmed if that includes the mom’s friends or just the immediate family.

Both of them responded with laughter and amusement at the elderly person’s hack to count steps. Apart from the high-ranking views, the video was liked by over 5 million people who shared their thoughts in the comments.

Internet Was Grateful for The Mom’s Hack

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The internet was both shocked and amused by the mom’s hack, which remains a viral sensation. The video drew awe from many fitness enthusiasts who claimed they’d consider using this particular skill creatively.

One such TikToker said, “I need this to fool my trainer.” Another referenced the mom’s goal to get more steps than her friends and joked, saying, “She is walking in her dream.” One more person mentioned, “Your mom is who I aspire to be in the future.”

Image Credit: TikTok | @beccaxbloom

Many others labelled the hack as “genius” and praised the woman for coming up with it; they even thanked the TikToker for sharing it. Others complimented the mom for being a “diva” and thought she fell asleep while resorting to another device rather than holding the phone and walking about.

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The content creator often shares her life experiences with followers and frequently features her family in the videos with her husband. Addionally, she also drops advice about skincare and relationships, which are equally viral as the previously shared hack.

Editor's Note: The details from this article are a reflection of the 2025 video shared by @beccaxbloom on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.