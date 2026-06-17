A mom destroyed her son’s $600 Xbox console and controller after her son allegedly bullied his siblings. The internet is now debating whether or not she took teaching him a lesson too far. The cost has fueled much of the debate.

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According to the official website of Xbox, the Xbox Series X sells anywhere between $599.99 to $799.99. The price depends on the color and amount of space the user generally prefers.

Controllers also vary in their price depending on the design and model. According to the official website, an Xbox controller in the color Robot White sells for $64.99.

But depending on other colors, it can go all the way up to $199. Here's what led to the destruction of nearly $1,000 worth of equipment.

Although the source of the video remains unconfirmed, it has been reshared by multiple verified accounts on X. @RubiRubidoooo, a verified X account, reshared the clip, igniting debate online.

The mom finally snapped ?

Her son kept bullying and terrorising his siblings despite endless warnings, punishments & talks.

Normal sibling fights turned into daily misery for the whole house ?

So she destroyed his Xbox + controllers.

Now the family is split - was it too far or… pic.twitter.com/9eOrdeo5wS — Rubi (@RubiRubidoooo) June 16, 2026

In the video, the woman’s son is seen name-calling his siblings and disturbing them on camera. Soon after, the mom is seen beckoning her son to come outside the house. As she was walking outside, she was seen holding onto her son’s allegedly new Xbox.

As soon as she was outside in the driveway of her home, the woman popped open the Xbox case. When her son joined her, she held one controller; she said he had to get over himself and 'do better.'

That’s when she threw the controller to the ground, shattering and destroying it. As she broke the console and controller, she explained her actions to him.

The woman said her son wouldn't answer her calls, was rude and spoiled, wasn't listening, and that she called him a 'brat.' The mom also expressed her frustrations with her son allegedly putting his hands on people.

Overall, she told him that she was over his bad behavior and over him being unable to do the bare minimum. She then revoked his phone, time outside, and free-time privileges and told him that she wouldn’t be buying another Xbox.

After Mom Destroyed $600 XBox, the Internet Argued Whether It Was Too Far—Some Didn’t Think So

Since sharing the video, it has gained nearly 900,000 views on X and over 1000 comments. Many appeared to have agreed with the mother’s actions and thought it was the right thing to do.

A user said, “I agree to it. She 100% did the right thing.” But others thought it was perhaps unnecessary since an Xbox is generally an expensive product to have.

A user on X had an alternative for the situation. They suggested, “Personally, not a fan of destroying belongings that clearly cost a lot.” The user added, “Lock them away, donate them if you wanna get rid of them. At least someone else would enjoy them more.”

Never understood this, why break the stuff? You paid money for it sell it in front of them instead. Hurts just as bad or more and you aren’t destroying something expensive that someone could actually appreciate. What a waste. — Baeleron (@JayLugosan77639) June 16, 2026

Similarly, another user argued, “I would have just sold it or given it away personally, if that was the only option…” Some users claimed that regardless of the behavior, a parent should always be kind to their child.

One user commented, “Nobody is valid here. Be kind to your child the whole time...” In an extension of the video, the mother’s response to the situation was noted.

According to the mother from the video on X, she took ownership of her actions and said, “I made a choice…” She strongly claimed that she simply did not want to raise a bully in her house. The debate on X continues with many others sharing their inputs on the incident.

Editor's Note: The details in this article are a reflection of the video shared by the verified account @RubiRubidoooo on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details.