Parenthood isn’t easy. It comes with a lot of stress and responsibilities. A woman recently recorded a video of her unconventional way she relieves herself from the stress of parenthood, and it has people on X talking.

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The video shows a woman with text laid over that says, “Some days as a mom, my patience is hard to control.” She has every right to feel that way, and try to find a way to remove that stress from her life. However, the actions she chooses to take have others wondering what she’s actually like at home.

She starts the video by hitting the closed bathroom door. She’s making noises that show she is clearly stressed out. The text over the video says, “Instead of having a screaming match with my toddler, I throw ice into my tub.”

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While throwing the ice, she’s being very loud. It might be a way for her to relieve stress, but it has people wondering if her toddler can hear her from where they are. The text on the video continues, “It allows me to feel angry without being destructive.”

She pulls out a long sheet of ice, noting that she brought ‘special ice’ this time. She throws the slab and writes over the video, “So satisfying.” After, she shows what her bathroom floor looks like, as it’s riddled with ice and water from throwing everything in the bath tub.

X Users Have Mixed Reactions to Her Stress-Relief Method

The woman presents the activity as a way to deal with parenting-related frustration. However, some people on X questioned whether it was an effective way to manage that frustration.

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“Yeah, cause children don’t have ears that can hear all this anger and aggression. Some people should not be allowed to have children,” one commenter wrote. Another X user said, “Get the kid/s away from this psychopath. She shouldn't be around children ever.” Someone else followed up with, “Imagine you're her child, and you're hearing your mother go into the bathroom with a bowl of ice, close the door, and then throw the dumbest fucking tantrum while recording it for TikTok... Those kids should never respect that woman-child.”

Other commenters were on her side. They noted that being a mom comes with a lot of stress, and she’s releasing it in a way that isn’t harming her children.

“She’s literally just releasing her anger and stress from parenting. Do you have any idea how hard it is to be a mom?” asked one person. “I’ve done it with a DVD player a little over a decade ago. Not my proudest moment, however, it’s needed for me at the time. Sometimes, it’s needed. That’s actually a very stress released exercise. Easy clean up. No property damage.”

Reactions to the video were mixed, with some viewers criticizing her approach while others said they understood her need to release parenting-related stress.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the woman's account of her parenting experience.