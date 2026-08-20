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Passenger Tells Fellow Travelers to ‘Prove You’re Not Racist’ as He Makes His Way to Front of Plane Before Everyone Else

6:25 PM CDT on August 20, 2026

"Prove You're Not Racist": Man Guilt Tripped The Passengers on This Flight into Letting Him Off the Plane First

“Prove You’re Not Racist”: Man Guilt Tripped The Passengers on This Flight into Letting Him Off the Plane First

|Images via X/@ImMemo0

A video circulating on X shows a passenger asking fellow travelers to let him off a plane first while telling them to “prove you’re not racist.” The interaction has sparked debate online, with some commenters criticizing the passenger's approach and others discussing why fellow travelers allowed him to pass.

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The man was seated toward the back of the plane. After the flight landed and passengers were allowed to leave their seats, he began recording and could be heard saying, “Prove you're not racist and let all the Black people off the plane first.” He then began making his way toward the front of the cabin as passengers allowed him to pass.

After the flight landed and passengers were allowed out of their seats, the African American man began recording and could be heard saying in a loud voice, "Prove you're not racist and let all the black people off the plane first."

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The man then walked toward the front of the plane, passing other passengers along the way. There were two passengers of other ethnic backgrounds who were already out of their seat, but said nothing and allowed him to pass by.

The man who made the statement even congratulated them for complying as he walked by, saying, "Good job. . . Good job." By the time he reached the middle of the cabin, some passengers were already out of their seats retrieving their overhead luggage, but no one appeared to stop him. And as he passed by them, he continued patting them on the back with, "Good job. . . Good job."

Passenger Asks Others to ‘Prove You’re Not Racist’ by Letting Him Pass

One X commenter wrote, "This is a great example how people cower to avoid being labeled, even if it’s done by a complete stranger and when it makes no sense."

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Others in the comments saw this as a manipulation tactic, such as this commenter, "All you did was prove how pitiful and rude you are. No one cares if they are first second or third exiting the plane. And no one is surprised you bullied your way to the front and cheated the line to prove your worth."

The interaction appeared to make some passengers uncomfortable, but no one intervened. At around 0:30 in the video, he came behind a white man who was blocking the aisle as he gathered his carry-on luggage.

When the passenger did not move, the man said, "Excuse me sir, you're not racist, right?" He turned back to acknowledge him, shook his head, and made room for him to pass by. The creator of the video repeated, "Good job," as he made his way past him, while the passengers ahead of him also made room for him to pass.

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By the time he made it to the front of the plane, there was already a passenger standing with his carry-on suitcase, awaiting the hostess to open the door for the aircraft. Even though the passenger probably had a seat at the front of the plane, the man behind the camera didn't hesitate to say, "Prove you're not racist and let me off the plane first."

When the passenger, who was of a different ethnic group, stared at him, he repeated himself. Then the passenger replied, "Oh, that's what it takes?" And the African American man replied, "Yeah." And just like that, he was at the front of the line. Even the air hostess laughed when he said, "Good job."

Before the door opened for him to exit the plane, he waved to the passengers behind him and said, "Alright, everybody here is an ally. Good job everybody. . . America is Great!"

The video does not provide additional context about the passenger or the circumstances surrounding the interaction. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in the video.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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