A woman allegedly found out her man cheated, and instead of just accepting the reality and moving on, she decided to get revenge by causing some serious damage to his Mercedes Sprinter van. And while many agree that cheating is wrong, surprisingly, commenters are giving her the backlash for the severe damage she caused. Here’s what happened.

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After catching her boyfriend cheating, this is exactly what she did to his car. While some are saying he should’ve thought twice before cheating, others say she should be arrested because intentionally damaging someone else’s property can be a criminal offense and depending on… pic.twitter.com/n0m0MgOCgO — Chikky (@chickyxime) August 20, 2026

Employee Shows Sprinter Van Allegedly Damaged With an Ax After Cheating Dispute

In a clip making the rounds online, which X user @chickyxime reshared, an employee at an automotive shop records an inspection of a Sprinter van that was brought in with extensive damage.

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After showing one side of the van, which has multiple gashes cut into it, the employee tells viewers, “Customer states ‘girlfriend got angry cause I cheated on her,’” so he says she took an ax to his van.

The employee then walks toward the front of the van, where there are even more gashes on the passenger-side door. The rearview mirror on that side is also busted. Over on the front hood, there are so many gashes that it looks as though it's dipping inward. The windshield is also smashed, and the front grille is broken in certain areas.

While the woman might have felt her actions did her justice, people in the comments were not siding with her, even though her man cheated.

“That’s such a terrible act from her, he cheated, yes, you’re hurt, we know, but going to destroy his car wasn’t supposed to be a way to get off your frustration,” one person wrote. Another suggested, “She should be jailed, cheating is an offense or going against the law but damaging someone’s property is and for that she shouldn’t be walking free.”

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I think she went extreme tf is this — back__h-0 (@backoi8n) August 20, 2026

And a third admitted that while cheating is wrong, “destroying someone’s property isn’t the answer either. You can be heartbroken and furious without turning the situation into a legal problem for yourself.”

Several other comments echoed similar sentiments, with one person saying, “Catching your boyfriend cheating is not an excuse to damage his property.” Meanwhile, another commented that “cheating can end a relationship, but damage someone’s property only creates another problem. Two wrongs never fix anything.”

The video does not provide additional context about the relationship, including how long the couple had been together or what happened before the alleged damage.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based on the account shared online.