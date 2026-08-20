Man Changes Clothes, Still Denied Entry By Restaurant

A family’s encounter with a restaurant over its dress code has sparked discussion online after they were reportedly turned away despite changing clothes to comply with the establishment’s rules. According to the video, the restaurant allows women to wear tank tops but not men. When the family arrived with the woman’s son wearing a muscle tank, they were told his attire did not comply with the dress code.

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The family then changed clothes to comply with the dress code but was still denied entry. The restaurant is identified in the video as The Ravena in Dallas, Texas, according to text overlaid on the clip reshared by X user @wildklip.

Racist restaurant refuses service to black family even after they changes dress code?? pic.twitter.com/eRUlHLGbED — wildclip (@wildklip) August 20, 2026

Family Changes Shirts After Dress Code Dispute, but Is Still Turned Away

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In the viral clip, a woman recording can be heard telling viewers, “Our restaurant said we can’t get in because my brother got on a muscle shirt. So my momma gonna give him her shirt and she gonna put on the muscle shirt.”

The person filming the video then turns the camera on herself, showing what they’re wearing and saying, “I have on a tank top, she has on a tank top,” but that the restaurant says, “Tank tops are OK for girls but not boys.”

So, the mom and son exchange shirts outside the restaurant on the sidewalk and then proceed to walk back over to the entrance of the establishment. “Now watch us get our reservation now,” she tells viewers.

But as they get closer to the entrance, they learn that even after switching shirts, they’re still being told they can’t enter, prompting an argument to break out. The man who changed shirts and another person who was with their party can be seen arguing with the man inside the restaurant who turned them away.

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The women in the video can be heard questioning why and telling the man, “But he changed shirts,” but the man shakes his head no and instructs them to leave.

We’ve gotta stop inserting ourselves in places that do not welcome us and instead go where we are loved and appreciated. Never tolerated. — Amara Banks (@ItsAmaraBanks) August 20, 2026

While one man with the party was getting more and more upset, the mom grabbed his shirt and told him to leave the restaurant before the issue escalated any further.

While the text overlay of the video suggests “racism” is behind the family being turned away, some people in the comments seemed to think it was simply because they weren’t following the restaurant’s dress code. “It’s not racism. These are in the rules of a lot of places of business,” one person on X wrote.

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Another X user added, “They can refuse service because they don’t like your attitude too.” Meanwhile, a third gave some advice to the family, saying, “We’ve gotta stop inserting ourselves in places that do not welcome us and instead go where we are loved and appreciated. Never tolerated.”

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers questioning the restaurant’s dress code and others defending its right to enforce its stated rules. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the family’s interaction with the restaurant or determine why they were ultimately denied entry.