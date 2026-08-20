A man's daughter is going viral online over her reaction to receiving a 20-year-old Toyota Corolla, presumably as her first car considering how old she looks in the clip, which has garnered over 6 million views after being shared by multiple online users.

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In the clip, the girl’s father surprises her with the 20-year-old Corolla, which is sitting in the driveway waiting for her. While some commenters suggested her reaction is “so refreshing,” others were a little more critical. Here’s how it all played out and the divided comments that followed.

Raising a daughter who gets so excited about owning a 20-year-old Toyota Corolla is a job well done. pic.twitter.com/oAMeQnUlGH — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) August 19, 2026

Daughter Is Ecstatic After Receiving a 20-Year-Old Car From Her Parents

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In the now-viral clip, which appears to have been shared by @TheFigen_ and then reshared by X user @Brink_Thinker, the girl can be seen walking outside to find her “new” car sitting in the driveway.

Once she gets over to it, she starts jumping up and down in pure excitement and screaming while yelling, “Yes!” She then asks her dad for the keys so she can start the car. She then gets it started and closes the door, suggesting she’s ready to drive away and test it out.

Clearly, the daughter isn’t looking at the year or model of the car, but at the fact that her parents had gotten her a car. And while some commenters suggested, “Gratitude looks so good on people,” others felt she shouldn’t have been so excited about the ride. “I mean… if you want your kids to be excited about mediocrity… I guess that’s fine,” one person wrote.

Another suggested they would never buy a 20-year-old Toyota for their child, citing, “I am thinking about her safety.” But there were more comments praising the parents and the girl for simply being grateful for the gift.

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Awww, look at that, a grateful kid ? — sheabutter baby (@ucheonyebigwa) February 23, 2026

“Yes! I love to see this, so refreshing,” one other person wrote, and another suggested the same thing but also added, “Especially after seeing clips of brats that were devastated when the parents didn’t buy them the luxury cars that they seemed to believe they were entitled to! There was a time when most teens were over the moon that they got a car at all!”

Another commenter wrote, “That’s literally the parenting benchmark right there, how do we get back to appreciating things that just work?” Meanwhile, someone else simply called the girl “grateful.”

The video drew mostly positive reactions, although some commenters questioned the age and safety of the vehicle.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video, which was shared and reshared by users on social media.