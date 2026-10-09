Millennials Say Gen Z Is Doing These 5 Things Better and Changing Workplace Culture: ‘It’s Refreshing’

A thread posted to r/AskReddit on Sept. 29, 2026, asks users what Gen Z is doing better than older generations. The thread had 35 upvotes and 57 comments at the time of publication.

A millennial listed habits of the younger generation, from taking time off to managing relationships. "As a millenial [sic] I'll say the younger generation is better at 1) not drinking as much as we did/do," they wrote.

The commenter then listed two more habits. "2) travelling and not being afraid to take time off work to enjoy life and 3) cutting off toxic relationships," the commenter added.

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One commenter credited younger people with a shift in exercise habits and a potential change in national health trends. "They care way more about fitness than their parents or grandparents did. [...] I think they'll bring down the obesity rate nationwide," a commenter wrote.

Another commenter noted a change in drinking habits and its effect on the alcohol industry.

"Gen Z drinks way less alcohol than previous generations. So much so that it is impacting revenues for alcohol producers," the commenter wrote.

One reply to that comment linked younger people's social lives to income and housing costs.

The commenter, replying to that user, agreed that cannabis use among Gen Z is higher than in previous generations.

"As for them being less social, I think it has less to do with alcohol use and more to do with the fact that they have to spend more effort to acquire the means to meet their basic needs," the commenter wrote.

The commenter said earning a living now takes more work. "It simply takes more time and effort today to earn a living then [sic] it has in the past," the commenter added.

Another commenter described a company meeting where one employee spoke up. "They set firm boundaries at work, and don't not [sic] suffer the same abuse that older generations would at work," they wrote.

The commenter recalled an all-hands meeting where someone asked the group a question. "[...] ask several of us what questions did we have that we didn't want to ask because it might effect [sic] our jobs," the commenter said. One Gen Z employee was unconcerned about management's opinion of him. "He did not care what management thought of him. It's refreshing and I hope they change the predatory work culture in this country," the commenter wrote.

Another commenter compared younger and older generations in terms of budgeting, investing and retirement planning.

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"Our finances are optimized to a far greater extent. We budget extremely well, start investing young and handle it ourselves," a commenter wrote.

The commenter said older people they know either skipped retirement saving or relied on bank advisers. "[...] have some financial advisor at the bank netting them garbage returns and taking ridiculous fees for it too," the commenter explained.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims shared in the thread. The details above reflect commenters' responses as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters' identities and usernames have not been confirmed.