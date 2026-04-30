A Miami woman recently went on a Tinder date with a Looksmaxxer only to realize he wasn’t. It was only after meeting him that she learned he had catfished her.

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The woman shared her story on TikTok, which has now raised questions on social media about dating Looksmaxxers. The woman goes by ‘@choppedanduncbutfree’ on TikTok and shared her story while working on her makeup.

Apparently, the two met through Tinder's double-date feature, which lets users pair with a friend and swipe for group dates.

Their friends, whom they swiped with for a double date, didn’t really connect. So the Miami woman and the Looksmaxxer ended up adding each other on Snapchat. They maintained their snaps for six months.

In those six months of snapping with each other, her Tinder friend repeatedly asked her out on a date. But since she claimed she didn't have time for dates, she ignored it. Until one day, she decided to go out with him for ramen.

Before she dived into further details about the allegedly catfish date, she shared a few details about him. The TikToker did not reveal his name or identity for privacy reasons, but did mention that he’s fairly active on social media.

Although she claimed he’s on TikTok but didn’t have a very large following. The content he’d post mostly included tips on improving a person’s overall aesthetic and “thirst traps.” Pretty much how to looksmaxx, pro max.

Do note that throughout the six months, the Miami woman had only seen his face on Snapchat or FaceTime. She also revealed that her date lived in Fort Lauderdale, Southern Florida.

When they’d agreed on a date, he told her he needed an hour to get ready. And another hour to drive to her place in Miami.

The Day the Miami Woman Finally Met the Looksmaxer

The duo continued with their scheduled date despite the distance. While she didn’t comment on his looks, she had much to say when she met him in person for a date.

When he’d finally arrived to pick her up in his car, the woman revealed her shock. It was around this time that she realized that she had been catfished.

Firstly, she said he looked nothing like his photographs or TikToks. She said, “This guy is like, catfishing–maxxing.” After exchanging a brief 'hi,' the conversation basically died.

The woman claimed there was radio silence between them, and until he reached the ramen place, he “blasted” music from rappers EsDeeKid. Another catfish moment was when they got out of the car.

Now, the Looksmaxxer had claimed he was 6’3, but the Miami woman claimed otherwise. She couldn’t help but notice the height difference between them.

The woman alleged that he was 5’6 "and not the height he claimed to be", not the height he claimed. And she was 5’10.

Throughout the date, the woman recalled him including the word ‘maxxing’ in every context. From ordering food on the menu to eating. He allegedly gave her advice on how to max out her own look.

The Looksmax Date Sparks Speculations Online

Since sharing her story on TikTok, many have spoken up about the controversy of dating a looksmaxer. Many on X have expressed scrutiny in the aftermath of incidents similar to the Miami woman’s experience.

They also shared their thoughts on the ideology. One internet user said, “Looksmaxing is a scam designed to keep guys stuck in their heads instead of in the field, talking to women.”

Caleb hammer thoughts on if looksmaxxing is a good financial investment



‘It could be,I think statistically right I don’t have this data on my finger tip but good looking people tend to get higher success rate’



‘It helps you in the dating pool,it helps people through out life… pic.twitter.com/eWcDlo1aAV — zaza (@zazaxbt_) April 27, 2026

A second one claimed, “Looksmaxxing is fundamentally broken and actively harmful.” Another suggested, “Never be friends with a looksmaxxer. He’s training for a game that expires.”

A fourth person joked, “Dating a looksmaxxer is like investing in bitcoin in 2010.” A final one mentioned, “I think looksmaxxing people don’t actually want to date.”

While some were scrutinized for dating a looksmaxxer, others didn't think it was a problem. The internet remains divided in the aftermath of incidents like the Miami woman's.