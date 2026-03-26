“Dystopian”: Melania Trump struts alongside an AI-powered robot at White House education summit

Melania Trump's documentary may have been a flop, but that's not stopping her from living inside a bad movie.

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A viral video shows the first lady walking alongside "Figure 03," a new AI-powered robot. It might not be the most dystopian thing you see in today's news cycle, but it will surely come close.

"Figure 03" AI-powered robot accompanies first lady Melania Trump to a White House summit on empowering children with educational technology. pic.twitter.com/RShdfvEG38 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2026

“Thank you, first lady, Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House,” the robot said during Trump’s summit on AI education and safety for children in the White House East Room. “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

Figure 03 was made by Figure, an AI robotics company.

Honored to be invited to the White House by the First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/E8J74hOciq — Figure (@Figure_robot) March 25, 2026

“The future of AI is personified. It will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility,” Trump said during the event. “Since our environment is designed for people, humanoid systems are uniquely suited to navigate and operate within our world. They fit well.”

The internet reacts to Melania's new robot pal

Naturally, the Internet has a lot of hilarious things to say about Melania Trump's team-up with an AI robot. From jokes to genuine concerns about AI, there's no shortage of posts about Figure 03.

"Was going to make a generic 'which one is the robot' comment, but I'm mostly taken by how stupid all of this is," u/RubbishGarbage said on Reddit.

"They are walking with robots and speaking about children while destroying and murdering children abroad," @Politicsworld pointed out on X.

"These robots can barely handle walking, and tech bros will have you believe every job is at risk of being replaced," @WagieCapital observed.

"These robots are not AI. They're usually controlled by someone backstage because they don't work yet," u/quadranting guessed.

"Can we please just make this thing the President instead? I doubt Melania would mind either," u/Enterprise_1701D_ joked.

"Dystopian," u/AdWrong4792 added.

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