A McDonald’s Manager Took Time Away From the Job, Returned to a Location She Had Never Worked Before and Told Her TikTok Followers Something That Stopped Them Mid-Scroll

A McDonald’s manager documented her first day back to work at the fast food restaurant. Describing her work environment as “paradise,” she shared her excitement and anticipation with followers on TikTok.

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@mercedesctamayo's video received a little over 70,000 views as of publication. The woman told followers how excited she was to get back to her 9-5 shift on a Monday morning. She said she did not think she would ever feel like saying "Happy Monday" again.

While she described her shift as 9 to 5, an on-screen caption in the video showed the hours as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The content creator also highlighted a minor change in location.

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She did not name the specific location but said she had transferred from a standalone McDonald's to one inside a gas station. Regardless of that change, it didn’t dim her spirits.

She continued to reiterate her excitement, especially after donning the iconic manager’s hat given only to employees. After texting her supervisor to say she had arrived, she finished getting ready.

After a quick spritz of perfume, some lip gloss, and a check in the mirror—she was ready for what the day held for her. Before stepping out with her pink bag, she told viewers, “Fast food has my heart, McDonald’s has my heart; so I’m really happy to be back.”

Before walking through the doors and embracing her long shift, she even said, “Welcome to paradise.” Shortly after, the TikToker shared an update post-working hours about how her day truly went.

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As she’d expected, the woman claimed to have had a good and productive day at work. The shift itself apparently went really fast. Throughout the day she seemed to have been surrounded by positive energy.

The woman gushed about her general managers and colleagues, claiming they were all really sweet. Upon reflection, she advised, “Honestly, when you know you’re supposed to be somewhere, stay there.”

Since it was only her first day back, she anticipates what's to come and hinted at keeping her followers updated about her work life as a McDonald’s manager. She also shared a follow-up video of her commute home.

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TikTokers Were Elated For The McDonald’s Manager

As previously mentioned, the video on TikTok received several thousand views and sparked traction in the comments. Many of her followers on TikTok expressed their elation in response to her return to the establishment.

Image Credit: TikTok | @mercedesctamayo

Many commenters welcomed her back. Others praised her enthusiasm. Some said the video made them nostalgic for their own fast food jobs.