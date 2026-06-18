A manager allegedly got an attitude after a 17-year-old employee asked him if she was fired from work over text. His response: “If you’re going to text me like that, yes.” The woman turned to Reddit, wondering whether she’d overreacted to the situation, but they were on her side.

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According to the popular subreddit ‘Am I Overreacting,’ the student claimed to be working as a hostess for the last three months and said she loved her job.

Her responsibilities included answering the phone, making deliveries, and handling the pick-up window. She was also preparing for her upcoming graduation party and decided to text her manager about getting a few days off.

She sent him the dates, and he approved the request. But a week before her planned time off, things allegedly took a turn.

According to the OP @Lvrgrllily, her coworker was spreading rumors. One of the rumors was a serious accusation of stealing. According to the woman, her coworker alleged that she was stealing from the tip jar at work.

Shortly after, the 17-year-old reached out to another colleague for clarity and wondered what time her shift was. Instead, the coworker shared a surprising piece of workplace gossip: They had heard that she had been fired.

The teen immediately contacted her manager after the coworker advised her to do so. According to the texts shared by the OP, the woman highlighted her coworker’s words and asked if the rumors were true.

She also asked if she needed to show up to work. To which he messaged, saying, “Definitely not…” Once more, she attempted to confirm getting fired, but this time, he had an attitude.

The OP documented the incident with a series of screenshots of texts and shared them on Reddit. She wondered whether she was overreacting in this situation or if her actions were justified. And Reddit had an answer for that.

Reddit Sided With The 17-year-old Over the Manager With an Attitude

The Reddit story has gained over 3,000 upvotes on the forum and over 2,000 comments from Redditors. Many criticized the manager’s behavior while also praising the woman and justifying her actions.

One such person highlighted the OP’s tone and language in the text messages, saying, “You didn’t ask anything rude or inappropriate…”

Another Redditor responded to the comment, saying, “That is such a passive-aggressive and confusing way to talk to your employee.”

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Another alleged that perhaps the manager’s move was part of a “power trip.” Another Redditor had a suggestion for the manager.

The individual explained, “She’s a teenager, and it’s her first job—cut her some slack and support her to navigate a social situation instead of accusing her of stealing tips lol.”

The woman's story prompted many others to share similar stories in which their managers have been allegedly unprofessional or rude to them.

Editor's Note: This article recounts claims made by Reddit user @Lvrgrllily and commenters on the platform. The Daily Dot has not independently verified the events or allegations described, including claims about workplace rumors, alleged theft accusations, or the circumstances surrounding the teen's reported termination.