Man Sleeps Through 12-Hour Flight With Clever Phone Hack

A man's in-flight meal strategy gained attention on social media during a 12-hour flight to the Philippines. The traveler displayed a message on his phone and placed it on his lap before falling asleep. The screen displayed his meal choice so that when flight attendants came around asking passengers whether they wanted chicken or beef, they wouldn't have to wake him up. Instead, they could simply read the phone, which was set to say "chicken," and bring him his meal when it was time to serve it.

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A man flying to the Philippines for vacation managed to sleep through the 12-hour flight by showing his meal preference on his phone ahead of time, so the crew wouldn’t have to wake him up.pic.twitter.com/aVMHw9jxup — aka (@akafaceUS) June 17, 2026

The Man Remained Asleep Through the Flight and Completely Unbothered

A video showing the strategy has circulated widely on social media, with X user @akafaceUS reposting it on the platform. In the clip, the man can clearly be seen sleeping while a flight attendant checks his phone to see his meal choice. Later, a crew member brings over a tray and places it on the tray table without waking him.

The video has gained major traction online, with the repost racking up more than 5 million views and, of course, plenty of commentary. One X user wrote, "a man who plans ahead like that is a keeper honestly," while another called the move "wild" but still gave him credit, writing, "showing the crew your notes app is wild but it actually worked."

Another user joked, "Bro said 'don't wake me, just feed me' Smartest move I've seen all week," while someone else added, "He turned his tray table into a 'Do Not Disturb: Chicken Only' sign."

Some people, however, were more concerned with it all. "I wonder... If bro did even wake up, then WHO IS EXACTLY EATING HIS MEAL?!" one person questioned. A second user asked, "But wait a minute if he slept through the flight then he didn't get to eat his meal."

If he slept for 12 hours why ask for food? No time to eat, plus it will be cold. — Darren Hill (@DarrenJohnHill) June 17, 2026

While one commenter suggested the man could simply pack it up and microwave it at home after landing, others thought it was a little ridiculous to request a meal and then not wake up to enjoy it. Another commenter pointed out a plot twist that could have put a major damper on the man's plans. What if the airline ran out of chicken before they reached his row?

At that point, the whole plan would have been ruined, and he would have ended up getting woken up anyway, just to answer the very question he was trying to avoid so he could sleep.