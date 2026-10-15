Man Shares His Dating Standards on TikTok and Comment Section Shows Why People Have Lost Hope

A TikTok user, @Fitnessfellaleo, shared dating standards for single life and his expectations for a girlfriend. The video, posted on Aug. 26, drew 48,300 views, 4,800 likes and 116 comments as of publication.

The man in the video shared a short clip of himself with the text, “Blonde or brunette? Eyes that don’t wander. Arms that make me feel loved. Feet that stay when things get hard. A heart that feels safe.” He also wrote a lengthy caption explaining the points mentioned in the text on the clip.

The first point was “Eyes that don’t wander.” Explaining the meaning of this statement, the creator wrote that consistent attention and emotional fidelity matter more than flirting or secrecy. Visual and social boundaries reflect respect and reduce jealousy and insecurity, according to the TikTok user.

The creator also explained how to recognize this behavior. According to the creator, a partner would keep conversations transparent, avoid attention-seeking behavior with others and demonstrate respect for their partner’s presence in social settings.

The next point was “Arms that make me feel loved.” Explaining its meaning, the creator wrote that it was about physical affection that felt safe and reassuring to the other partner. The TikTok creator felt that appropriate touch built closeness and communicated care.

The third point in his description was “Feet that stay when things get hard.” Explaining its meaning, the creator said it referred to commitment between partners during challenging times. The user said that, in a long-term relationship, a person needs a partner who remains present during periods of stress.



One commenter wrote in the comments section, “Let’s be honest, in the world today we all know we won’t find this.” Another user wrote, “My parents are 40 and 42 met at 18 and 20 still together now they tell me all the time it’s cus they choose each other over and over when it’s hard they talk and work it out, they both could have walked away so many times but they never gave up and because of them I will never settle for less.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events and opinions described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @Fitnessfellaleo’s account as shared on TikTok.