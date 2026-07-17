A man's viral video has sparked debate online after he argued that certain people should stop attending events he believes are meant to center his community. In the clip, the man says attendees from outside his community are taking up space at gatherings that he believes should primarily serve the people they were created for.

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"White people, stop going to all our f--king parties, buying up all the tickets. We do not have a lot of spaces, a lot of events, a lot of things that are centering us, and yet every single fucking time, every time there is something that originates from us, something that we try to cultivate for us, y'all always find it, and you bring all of your musty ass white ass fucking friends and y'all run the s--t up."

I can’t stop laughing.



Seething black guy unleashes a vicious anti-white tirade in NYC, furiously scolding white people for daring to show up at events that are supposed to be for black people only. According to him, whites “suck the life out of everything.”



The irony is… pic.twitter.com/Zp0Qfox7No — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 17, 2026

Man Argues White People Are "Taking Up Space" at Black Events

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In an under-three-minute clip that has been reshared by X user @ImMeme0, a guy goes on a major rant about why it bothers him so much that white people attend events he believes are meant for Black people.

In his rant, he says white people claim they "value and support Black people," but at the same time they "take up space from Black people." He even adds that white people see Black people as "symbols" rather than "living, breathing people who just want to have our experiences."

He then asks viewers why white people are attending Soul Summit, a house music party and DJ event held outdoors for everyone, before continuing to ask why "they" are at any events he believes are meant for "us," saying, "Go somewhere the f--k else."

He then goes on to explain that he recently attended a rooftop party for Juneteenth. "I show up with my friends," he says, only to find what he describes as a "sea of white people," asking, "What are you celebrating on Juneteenth? Why are you there? Go to work?"

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For those of us that judge based on character not color, I know I'm not alone in thinking it would be ideal to grant people like this a one way exit flight to the country of their choosing, revoke their citizenship, and let the rest of us get on with out lives. — Bubba Ray White (@BubbaRayWhite) July 17, 2026

He continues to say, "It irks me so bad," adding, "You have so many other events you can be doing." He then argues that white people choose not to attend their own events and instead opt to go to "Black events" because "your people suck the life out of everything and so you have to fester off and infiltrate our s--t constantly."

People in the comments didn't seem to side with the guy in the clip, one commenter wrote, "Racists all think the same. When you believe that someone's skin color is an absolute indicator of their character, personality, intelligence, and behavior, then you start saying stupid crap like this guy. People are people, regardless of skin color. Except to racists."

The video has since drawn thousands of views and sparked debate among X users over whether cultural events should prioritize the communities they were created to celebrate. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances discussed in the video.