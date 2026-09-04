Man Says He Searches Wife’s Car for Keys Every Night, Considers Teaching Her a Lesson

A Reddit post shared to r/mildlyinfuriating, which had drawn more than 6,200 upvotes and over 3,400 comments at the time of writing, describes a man's nightly frustration over his wife's habit of leaving her keys in the car overnight.

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He wrote that he searches her car every night before bed to bring the keys inside. He said he worries someone could steal the vehicle itself, even though he isn't concerned about items being taken from inside it.

The poster said he locks every door in the house each night and sometimes checks the locks up to three times before going to sleep. He said this habit makes his wife's car key routine especially hard for him to ignore, even though he doesn't mind leaving the house unlocked during the day.

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He said the issue isn't the task of bringing the keys inside itself, but rather having to dig through her car to find them each night. His wife removes the keys from the car only when she needs to run into a store without bringing her full purse, and typically doesn't think to put them back until the next morning, when she notices he already brought them inside.

The poster said his own truck is old enough that it doesn't have proximity sensors or require any subscription services, which he suggested makes it a lower theft risk compared to newer vehicles.

In trying to get through to his wife, the poster said he had considered asking a friend to move her car out of the driveway overnight without her knowledge, in an apparent effort to demonstrate the risk.

He said he was also concerned about the financial and logistical fallout if her car were ever stolen, since she would need to use his truck for work while they figured out how to replace her vehicle.

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Responding to the post, several commenters shared similar quirks or habits they'd noticed passed down in their own families or relationships — not always involving car keys, but often involving a similar kind of persistent, hard-to-explain behavior.

One commenter linked the behavior to an ex-partner's father, who they said did the same thing. They wrote, "My ex did this...bc his father also did it. Tossed the keys under the floor mat all the time -- day & night. Their reasoning was they never had to worry about losing their car keys. Yeah, just the car."

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Another commenter shared an unrelated but similarly persistent family quirk involving suspicion over expiration dates. They wrote, "My inlaws are super weird about milk... As each one of his sisters came to visit one by one they told us to 'keep an eye on that milk.' I had JUST bought it. It was nowhere near the expiration date."

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A separate commenter described a similar experience involving a family habit of frequently running out of gas. They wrote, "Oh my ex-inlaws did this often. They were friends with tow truck drivers in the end. They'd also run out of gas constantly, despite having no financial issues. Craziest thing -- they all did it...almost like a family illness."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this account, including the identities of the poster and his wife. The details above reflect the account shared to r/mildlyinfuriating on Reddit.