Man Revived With Narcan at Knicks Championship Celebration Appears to Make Unwanted Advances Toward Woman Who Helped Save Him

A man who was revived with Narcan during the Knicks' NBA title celebration is drawing criticism after video showed him apparently attempting to kiss a woman who helped save him. The clip was shared by @Hazoras_ on X and has drawn 1.5 million views as of publication.

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The man in the video had a real medical emergency, according to follow-up posts on X by the account that shared the video. Some Good Samaritans, including nurses, helped to revive him, and the police administered Narcan.

Although this short video did not fully explain the events, the poster also made it clear that what was happening was real.

MAJOR shoutout to them for literally saving this guys life!!



New York will always come together for the greater good. #KnicksParade pic.twitter.com/atmPfxixf3 — Tarzan (@Hazoras_) June 18, 2026

The incident occurred during citywide celebrations after the Knicks won their first NBA title since 1973. According to the New York Times, New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games. Brunson, named Finals MVP, scored 45 points in Game 5. After the victory ended a 53-year title drought, celebrations broke out all over the city.

Viewers who saw the video focused less on the rescue and more on what happened next. The footage appeared to show the man trying to kiss or embrace the woman who had helped him. "Imagine saving a guy's life while he's simultaneously assaulting you. She's better than me," one X user wrote.

Another commented, "If embarrassment could kill, he would be dead. Why would he think that was appropriate?"

Bro woke up and decided to become a predator ?? — Ian (@OozeButter) June 18, 2026

Many also argued that the man needed to be held accountable for his conduct, though some attributed his behavior to the medical emergency or substances involved. And while the original poster stated that the overdose situation and subsequent revival were genuine, they added that "none of this excuses his initial reaction once revived."

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm that Narcan was administered or that law enforcement was present.