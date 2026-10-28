A man’s post on r/AmIOverreacting has sparked debate online after he shared how his girlfriend reacted to his birthday gift of having her student loans paid off. The man said he had enough money to cover her loans for a while but never offered because he knew she would say no. The couple had been together for just under three years, and he appreciated how diligently she kept up with her payments, even maintaining a spreadsheet to count down until she was debt-free. The post received 2,800 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

However, since he knew he could cover the cost, he decided to pay off the loans as a birthday gift. He included proof of the payment in her birthday card, but her reaction was not what he expected.

Instead of being grateful, she reportedly said, “So now I can’t leave.” She felt trapped in the relationship because he had spent so much money helping her. Although she apologized, she remained uncomfortable with the gift and began trying to pay him back.

The man realized that his gesture might not have come across as an act of generosity because he had made the decision for her. He also mentioned that his girlfriend had shared something about her parents’ marriage and money, but he chose not to disclose those details on Reddit.

He ended his post by asking, “Was paying it off still the wrong move even though it's gone now? And is ‘now I can't leave’ something you come back from, or is that just the first honest thing either of us has said in a while?”

Reddit Users Say Paying Off a Partner’s Debt Requires Their Permission

“Yes, it was the wrong thing to do. You took agency away from her and wrapped it up as a gift,” one Redditor wrote. “Given the comment about her parents, it reads to me like her mother was trapped in an abusive relationship via financial abuse. Her being in control of her own finances may be what she needs to feel safe in your relationship. When she has the agency to leave at any moment, she is free to choose to stay with you, if that makes sense.”

“Someone who does things you specifically don’t want, that they KNOW you don’t want, and avoids discussing their plan ahead of time because they don’t want to give the opportunity to register your opinion/decline… even if you have good intentions, this is a sh*tty boyfriend move that makes you seem manipulative, not like a partner,” another user wrote.

“You're correct that you disregarded her wishes and took her choice away. You can't undo what you did, but you can approach her and ask how she wants to handle this going forward. She's sent you money, it looks like she wants to repay you,” another Redditor commented.

Many commenters agreed that the man had crossed a boundary by making a major financial decision on his girlfriend’s behalf without asking her first.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmIOverreacting.