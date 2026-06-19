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“Ride or Die”: Pet Monkey Refuses to Leave Man During Arrest

5:00 PM CDT on June 19, 2026

Man Arrested While His Pet Monkey Clings to Him in Viral Scene

Man Arrested While His Pet Monkey Clings to Him in Viral Scene

|Photo Credit: ABC News

A resurfaced video of a Florida man's arrest is drawing attention online after viewers noticed his pet monkey refusing to leave his side while he was being taken into custody.

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The clip, which was reshared by X user @JCFights, received more than 1 million views within a day of being posted. Although the arrest dates back to 2018, the footage is gaining renewed attention in 2026, with many commenters praising the monkey's loyalty.

Florida Man Arrested for Car Theft, but His Monkey Won’t Let Go of Him

ABC News previously released body cam footage from the day Hession was arrested, noting he was 23 at the time and had been pulled over by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Hession, who was a Florida resident at the time, had allegedly stolen a vehicle and driven it into a ditch.

In the body cam footage, Hession can be seen stepping out of a squad vehicle already handcuffed, with his pet Capuchin monkey, named Monk, latched onto his stomach. The monkey appears to be wearing a diaper and is holding on tightly to Hession with no sign of letting go.

At one point, the monkey even wraps itself around the back of Hession’s neck and rests its head on his shoulder, as the news outlet noted.

Hession explained to deputies that he had gotten the monkey from a breeder in South Carolina, adding that a permit isn’t required to own one there. He said he had owned Monk for over three years but had recently moved back to Florida.

While Hession was preparing to be transported to the station for intake, deputies informed him that his monkey would need to be taken to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Coast.

Before separating the two, officers allowed him a moment to sign paperwork and briefly remove the cuffs so he could say goodbye. He then hugged the monkey before Monk was placed into a carrier to be taken away.

What made the situation more complicated for Hession is that, according to the sheriff’s office, he could face additional charges beyond the alleged stolen vehicle case due to not having a permit to own the monkey.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details discussed in the viral post. The clip is based on footage from a 2018 arrest that was recently reshared on X.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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