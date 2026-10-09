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Man, 24, Says He’s Heartbroken Watching His Parents Support His Sister’s Dream Career

6:19 AM CDT on October 9, 2026

A Reddit user says his parents’ support for his younger sister has brought back painful memories of giving up his own culinary school dream.

A Reddit user says his parents’ support for his younger sister has brought back painful memories of giving up his own culinary school dream.

|Representative images via Pexels/Marina Photos and graham wizardo

On Reddit's r/TrueOffMyChest forum, a 24-year-old man shares his sadness at seeing his younger sister pursue her dream career with their parents' support. He did not have that support when he was her age. The man explained that when he was 15, he had planned to go to culinary school and become a cook. However, at that time, his parents were drug addicts and unemployed, so they could not afford to pay his monthly expenses for food and transportation, though the school was free.

A decade later, his sister, who is now 15, is attending the hairdressing school she has always wanted to attend. In the post, the OP added that their parents have now given up drugs, returned to work and are able to pay her expenses. He says he is happy for his sister, but he admitted that witnessing their parents support her reminded him of the painful experiences of his childhood.

Explaining why he still feels hurt by the difference in their experiences, he wrote, "I'm just glad my parents stepped in for her but couldn't find the force to do it back then."

The post led to discussions in the comments about parental responsibility, childhood disappointment and the complex emotions that can arise when parents become better able to support their children later in life. Many commenters thought the 24-year-old's resentment was reasonable and that his disappointment did not stem from his sister getting the help she needs. Rather, they said, it came from his parents not being able to offer him the same support when he needed it.

One commenter said the situation might also make him question why his parents had not made the same effort for him. Another compared the experience to that of the "experimental child" who had to grow up before his parents learned how to take better care of their kids.

Well-wishers in the thread encouraged the OP to discuss the long-term effects of his parents' previous decisions with them openly, as an honest discussion might help them understand why it is still painful for him.

On the other hand, many others said that he need not have given up his ambition for good. People advised him to attend culinary school as an adult, while others recommended that he work in a restaurant and acquire the necessary skills through hands-on experience.

A few also shared their experiences of returning to education or changing careers later in life. For example, one person said they had left their job in the health care sector to study diesel mechanics at age 30. Yet another said they had returned to school at 26 despite not having finished high school previously.

People also said that if the OP is serious about starting a new career, he should carefully plan for work obligations and the cost of education. More importantly, following his dream later in life will not eliminate the disappointment of not having received support as a child.

That is a reality he will always have to live with.

Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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