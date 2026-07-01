X users have a lot to say following the MacArthur Park cleanup initiative, "Kick it in the Park." The initiative, led by the Democratic Party, was advertised as a place to allow soccer fans and families to come together for the FIFA World Cup. But was it a genuine attempt to give the notoriously drug-infested, homeless-prone area a makeover. Or was it done for the Democrats to save face in front of the cameras.

Featured Video

NEW: This is a brand new walkthrough of MacArthur Park in Los Angeles after Democrats said they cleaned it up for the FIFA World Cup



As with all cleanups in California, it lasted only a couple days. It’s right back to normal because if you don’t remove the problem, the problem… pic.twitter.com/A7OfTiCHN6 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 30, 2026

The New York Post reported that on June 25, the park that was once overrun with drug addicts and homelessness issues seemed to have transformed overnight to accommodate soccer fans for the FIFA World Cup. The report stated that just a few days prior, the same park saw sweeping drug raids to deal with the drug usage problem in the area.

It went on to say that MacArthur Park hosted its first World Cup party on June 15, followed by a few outdoor movie nights. Apparently, the cleanup lasted for a few weeks, culminating with the grand event on June 25 where soccer fans would be invited to "kick it in the park" under much safer and cleaner, conditions.

However, as per the X video re-shared by @WallStreetApes, less than a week after that event, the park returned to its originally dismal condition, with nothing but drug addicts, gangs, homelessness, and trash spoiling the once pristine environment.

The video appears to show shopping carts filled with personal belongings, vandalized vehicles and makeshift tents throughout the park.

Was The MacArthur Park Cleanup Just for Major Events Like the World Cup?

The fact that it took less than a week for the MacArthur Park to return to default settings, it has led many X users in the comments to believe that California, which is a Democratic state, only like to keep things pretty for the cameras.

One commentor wrote, "No one should live this way or be subjected to watching them destroy themselves and our cities. Democrats have morphed into a party of lies, filth and fraud. STOP VOTING DEMOCRAT!"

Another disgruntled commentor wrote, "Is there any reason, ANY, that the taxpayers in LA, or in the entire state for that matter, would continue to support those governments. Shut off the spigot."

The creator of the video also added what Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass, said in a post earlier this month, "This is footage today in MacArthur Park. Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing - then, the MILITARY comes through." He mentioned the post from Karen Bass to make the point that no logical parent would want their children hanging out in a park full of incoherent drug addicts or homeless people.

He continued, "Democrats only clean up for big events and before those events are even done, they let everyone come back. It's all a scam!

In agreement, another X user wrote, "Bass will sweep the park again very soon before her Kick It In The Park party. Fentanyl is less, but crystal meth is making a comeback."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the circumstances shown in the footage, which are based on the creator's account and publicly shared posts on X.